Let's change Alaska's numerous 'worst in the nation' statuses

You have the right to hear real plans from the candidates who want to run this state. As someone who grew up in foster care, I was lucky enough to succeed. I’ve been fortunate to serve you as a legislator and an assistant attorney general on the civil prosecution of Exxon after the catastrophic Valdez oil spill, and want you to know my core value — that every person deserves the chance to succeed. That means the opportunity to find a good paying job, and the right to the best schools and job training we can provide. We need to build back our University, to train Alaskans who deserve good careers, and to build back the Fairbanks economy. Workers deserve a living minimum wage, not a poverty one.

For those of you who care about reproductive freedom, I’m the only candidate for governor who believes in it. Alaska law is now our last line of defense for the right to choose. I’m the only candidate who’ll ask judges if they’ll uphold our court precedent that protects choice, so future judges don’t take it away like U.S. Supreme Court justices have at the federal level. Government doesn’t have the right to dictate what personal, private decisions you make about your own bodies. Not a single one of my opponents, all of whom say they are pro-life, can honestly say any of that.

Les Gara is former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and has lived in Anchorage and Fairbanks before that.

Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and former vice president of both our statewide and Anchorage Education Associations. She lives in Palmer.

