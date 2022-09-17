Let's change Alaska's numerous 'worst in the nation' statuses

You have the right to hear real plans from the candidates who want to run this state. As someone who grew up in foster care, I was lucky enough to succeed. I’ve been fortunate to serve you as a legislator and an assistant attorney general on the civil prosecution of Exxon after the catastrophic Valdez oil spill, and want you to know my core value — that every person deserves the chance to succeed. That means the opportunity to find a good paying job, and the right to the best schools and job training we can provide. We need to build back our University, to train Alaskans who deserve good careers, and to build back the Fairbanks economy. Workers deserve a living minimum wage, not a poverty one.
For those of you who care about reproductive freedom, I’m the only candidate for governor who believes in it. Alaska law is now our last line of defense for the right to choose. I’m the only candidate who’ll ask judges if they’ll uphold our court precedent that protects choice, so future judges don’t take it away like U.S. Supreme Court justices have at the federal level. Government doesn’t have the right to dictate what personal, private decisions you make about your own bodies. Not a single one of my opponents, all of whom say they are pro-life, can honestly say any of that.
That’s why I and my running mate, Jessica Cook, a bright education leader from Palmer, have received the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (Planned Parenthood’s advocacy arm) endorsement.
While Gov. Dunleavy won’t answer press questionnaires and rarely shown up for a debate, I have every time because you deserve to hear plans, not just ads.
I’m the only major candidate in this race who hasn’t tried to cut education funding. I’ve voted to reduce class sizes and keep school costs up with inflation, so students don’t keep losing our best teachers to other states. I’ve pushed needed pre-K for any child whose parent wants it. I’ve done that my whole career as a legislator, not just in an election year.
Today, one-third of our young people see no future here, and are leaving Alaska. Our biggest export is becoming our people. That needs to change.
We have the responsibility to battle global warming, and need to work to build needed renewable energy across the state. That will reduce energy costs and create good paying jobs.
Alaska suffers from too many “worsts in the nation.” Too much suicide. Too much child abuse. We can do better. I’ve always voted for more available, needed mental health and substance abuse treatment. This state has ignored these problems so long that now we’re losing mental health specialists, and pay to fly them up here at more cost. We need to train and attract the health professionals Alaskans deserve. Our elders deserve to live with dignity and affordable health care.
We need to stop giving our state away to the wealthiest corporations in the world. I support responsible mining and resource development. Unlike Gov. Dunleavy, I don’t support the toxic Pebble Mine, which threatens the greatest remaining salmon runs in the world. And I’ll replace those appointees who allow over 1,000 tons of halibut and over 500,000 chum and king salmon to be killed, while Outside factory bottom trawlers drag nets the size of a 747 along the ocean floor. As governor I get to nominate the majority of the members of the North Pacific Marine Fishery Council. I’ll pick Alaskans who put your rights to commercial, subsistence and sportfish first.
Today, Alaska gives away over $1 billion of your money to the wealthiest oil companies in the world in unjustifiable subsidies. We should receive a fair share for our oil so we can afford good schools, and train people for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs. We can end the constant fight over the PFD and pay a strong PFD of over $2,200, that grows annually. And not do that at the expense of schools, jobs and a better future. We should treat oil companies fairly, not lavishly. By ending these corporate subsidies — ones I voted against as a legislator and that Gov. Dunleavy voted for as a senator — we can stop making people fight over the crumbs.
It’s time for a change. I hope you’ll join me and Jessica so we can more this state forward again.
Les Gara is former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and has lived in Anchorage and Fairbanks before that.
Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and former vice president of both our statewide and Anchorage Education Associations. She lives in Palmer.