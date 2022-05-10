Let’s reconsider the city’s fluoride decision

Eleven years ago, when questions were raised about our city’s practice of adding a little more fluoride to its drinking water, city officials created the Fairbanks Fluoride Task Force. The task force examined the issue and offered its recommendation to cease water fluoridation. The city followed its advice, but now Fairbanks should reconsider that decision.
Fluoride is a mineral that exists naturally in lakes, rivers and other water. Most medium- to large-sized U.S. cities add a small amount to reach the recommended level for preventing cavities. This process is called water fluoridation. Why should Fairbanks take another look at this issue? Because over the past 14 months, new research suggests that our city made the wrong decision.
Consider two recent developments. First, in January, a new study compared the cost of treating low-income children’s cavities in Anchorage and Juneau in 2003 and 2012. In 2003, both Anchorage and Juneau fluoridated their drinking water. Back then, the cavity-related dental costs were similar. Then Juneau officials ceased fluoridation in 2007. This study shows that by 2012, the average treatment costs in Juneau increased by $250 per child — more than double the rise in Anchorage. The biggest difference in this study was among the preschool children. On average, Juneau kids below the age of 5 needed one more dental treatment per year at a cost of about $300.
In 2011, the task force in Fairbanks wrote that ending water fluoridation would have an “unknown” effect on the cavity rate but predicted that the impact would be “most likely small.” The new Juneau-Anchorage study shows that the impact of ceasing fluoridation is not small, particularly when the costs of dental treatment are felt amongst residents with no or inadequate dental insurance. Vulnerable people are affected the most.
I have previously worked as a school nurse in Fairbanks and my experience made me recognize that dental pain and problems are more common than many people think and they keep kids from learning at school. Research backs this up.
We have every reason to believe that like Juneau, residents of Fairbanks are also suffering the consequences of ceasing fluoridation. The same year that Fairbanks ended fluoridation, so did Calgary, one of Canada’s largest cities. After research came to light showing the rising rate of dental cavities, the Calgary city council voted last year to resume fluoridation.
Besides the new Alaska study, there is another good reason for Fairbanks to reconsider fluoridation. Back in 2011, one of the leading criticisms of fluoridation was about its perceived safety. The leading concern that opponents make is that fluoride exposure might harm the cognitive ability of children. The key document that opponents cite is a report drafted by the National Toxicology Program (NTP), which claimed that fluoride was a neurotoxin.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) was asked to be the peer reviewer of the NTP report. Peer review is a very important part of science. Peer review provides an independent perspective and holds researchers accountable. NASEM is one of the most respected scientific institutions in America. NASEM twice rejected the NTP report. In its final peer review, NASEM wrote that NTP “falls short of providing a clear and convincing argument” for its claim about fluoridation. NASEM went one big step further. It stated that NTP’s report “cannot be used to draw any conclusions” about fluoride exposures that are used for water fluoridation.
Dental fluorosis was another reason that the Task Force raised in 2011. I feel this was an over-reaction. The fluorosis seen within the United States is typically a mild, cosmetic issue as faint white spots can appear on tooth enamel. These spots are often too faint to be noticed by anyone other than a dental provider. The American Academy of Pediatrics points out that fluorosis “does not affect the health or function of teeth.” Fluorosis can be avoided by not giving mouth rinses to young children and monitoring their toothbrushing so they don’t swallow toothpaste.
Our city should take a fresh look at this issue. The Juneau-Anchorage study shows that ceasing fluoridation has harmed children’s health. And NASEM’s review strengthens confidence in the safety of fluoridation. We might have been wrong with this decision to cease water fluoridation and as adults we should consider looking at this issue again. Our kids need us to stack the deck in their favor for learning and for life.