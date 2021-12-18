Lessons in culture, gratitude and good soup

I was 6 years old and in school in Northway; I think it was first grade at the time.
I was watching the birds flying over from the window of our classroom. It was in late September, and the snow started falling down — big, white flakes. I couldn’t wait for school to get out that day. My mind was totally focused on getting home. The bell rang at 3:30 p.m. and I loaded the bus homebound, arriving at 4 p.m. that evening. I stepped off that bus, running up the driveway to the house, being greeted by my Grandmother Marie while she was busy making birch bark baskets.
I went straight for my bedroom, putting my homework away. I then went into my grandparents’ room to see the riffles on the riffle rack on the wall. I took the .22 caliber off the wall and quickly unloaded the riffle. I then proceeded to drop the .22 riffle out the bedroom window along with the clip and bullets. I walked past my grandmother — calm as ever — heading outside to retrieve the riffle from where I had placed it. I get there and loaded the riffle up and headed down the driveway to hunt those birds I had been watching throughout the day.
The first flock of swans was flying low due to the heavy snow we were getting. I raised the riffle and pointed the barrel an inch in front of the big bird and squeezed the trigger. The giant bird came falling out of the sky, landing in front of me. I ran over to the bird to pick up the kill, and the bird started running after me. I dropped the gun, running home without rest. I came running inside the house, and my grandparents asked why I was running. I said, “Grandpa, come, hurry, come,” and he followed me asking what saw. I said I got a big one! We found the swan dead, and grandpa said we don’t kill them — they’re too beautiful.
I asked if grandma was going to be mad. He laughed and told me to pack it back home as we were going to make soup.
I get back and sure enough my grandmother said, “You are going to clean that bird because you killed it.” I cleaned the bird, and six elders came over to share the soup with us that night for dinner. My grandparents gave away guns and blankets to the guest that was there to have dinner with us.
I asked my grandmother why we paid them. They should pay me for dinner!
She just laughed and said, “We do this because it’s you’re first kill.” I asked what do giving away guns and blankets do for us, and she said it keeps you traditional and brings you good luck.
That day I learned an important lesson — that we follow our culture and give things away with gratitude ... like the bird giving himself to me.