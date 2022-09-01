Legal decisions in their impact on Alaska this year

Given the excitement generated by the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision, it has been easy to focus on those actions (and reactions). Meanwhile there have been some significant court actions affecting Alaska. Here’s a brief review.
First, there were decisions in a couple of cases that finally worked their ways through Alaska’s court system. Other new federal court cases also have been filed.
The two Alaska cases asked the court to intervene in the allocation and management of Alaska’s wildlife within the state’s (ADF&G and Board of Game) management system. In one, a resident asked the court to advantage resident hunters by directing the state’s management system to provide residents more trophy brown bear permits on Kodiak Island. In the second case, another Alaskan asked the court to provide more special protection for wolves in Southeast Alaska. There, an odd harvest year had resulted in taking more wolves than the state’s management plan prescribed. In both cases, the plaintiffs argued that Alaska’s wildlife management system wasn’t following constitutional or management plan procedures as they saw them. Both plaintiffs lost convincingly.
What these cases had in common was that plaintiffs asked the court to direct Alaska’s managers to provide what suited their personal understandings of proper harvest allocation. The notable thing about these decisions was the court’s pointed refusal to second-guess the expertise of the state’s managers or its legally prescribed harvest allocation system. In the wolf case, the testimony of Alaska’s commissioner of Fish and Game particularly impressed the court. Well done, Mr. Commissioner.
The other cases involve the feds. As exciting as the immigration (item #42), the Dobbs (abortion), and the New York (Second Amendment) cases were, I suggest the most significant decision by the Supreme Court was the one saying the EPA couldn’t go beyond its specifically-granted congressional authority in regulating carbon emissions. This decision strikes at the very basis of the “administrative state.”
Regardless of how one rates the importance of human-generated carbon emissions, the significant SCOTUS finding, which looks like precedent to me, was that an executive branch bureaucracy cannot simply expand its reach beyond that specifically granted by Congress. This should be huge for Alaska resource management. Here’s why:
The feds claim the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) directs them to discriminate against everyone except a relative few arbitrarily-defined rural residents. However, ANILCA’s text doesn’t even come close to saying that. Actually, ANILCA’s text recognizes that subsistence is a state responsibility. There is simply no authority for the federal bureaucracy (which does provide lots of federal jobs in Alaska) to do anything approaching the existing federal overreach. It’s analogous to what the EPA did with carbon. There is simply no authority for federal intrusion into management of the state’s owned property, its resident fish and wildlife.
You’d think a decision like that would prompt consideration of the federal wannabe managers, but it hasn’t. In fact, the feds have summarily claimed complete management authority over salmon in the Kuskokwim River. Of course, the state of Alaska is resisting in federal court (where it will surely lose on the way to appeal to SCOTUS where it expects to win — again). Additionally, the feds are just now asserting they have a property right to Alaska wildlife and fish that use federal land (which does not include navigable water — remember the Sturgeon cases). Of course the state of Alaska is responding to that in court as well, but with a budget limited by the Alaska Legislature. Then there’s the Federal Subsistence Board (which is not even hinted at in ANILCA) asserting it must provide “food security” for a small number of federally-recognized subsistence users. The rest of Alaskans are on their own.
The irony here is that the Alaska court system has pointedly defined respect for Alaska law and the responsibility/expertise of the state’s management system. Sadly, the same cannot be said for the administrative federal bureaucracies (like EPA or the Federal Subsistence Board — maybe even the Department of Justice).
Do Supreme Court decisions really mean anything? It appears our present central government doesn’t think so when the court doesn’t see things its way. More locally, it is apparent the federal bureaucracies intend to keep overreaching and expanding their power beyond what Congress specifically defined in ANILCA. These executive branch bureaucracies seem intent on ignoring both the text of existing federal law as well as present decisions by the U. S. Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court has no influence, what are we to do? Maybe Alaska simply needs to tell the overreaching feds, “You don’t work here any more.”
Wayne E. Heimer is just an Alaskan guy who might oversimplify, but he also might notice things others overlook.