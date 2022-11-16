 Skip to main content
Leaving the AML table means the loss of a borough voice

I’ve always admired Fairbanks and the leadership of the borough. I remember my first visit with Jim Whitaker, a napping 5-year-old in my lap while we met in the lobby of the mayor’s office. I worked closely with Luke Hopkins while the state developed first an Arctic policy and then a climate action plan. Karl Kassel was part of our host committee for the U.S. Chairmanship of the Arctic Council. Bryce Ward received AML’s Vic Fisher local government leadership award last year and we’ve worked closely on multiple priorities of the borough. I was glad to have Assembly members interested in board service last year, and appreciate both Mindy O’Neall and Jimi Cash running for a board seat because they believed strongly in the mission of the organization.

AML’s mission is important, I think, because it’s so clear — to strengthen Alaska’s local governments. We recognize how important and different each is. One of the things I’ve really enjoyed about AML, too, is the commitment members have made to being all in this together. There’s truly a deep-rooted sense of unity that is inspiring. As a nonpartisan organization, that means that AML members set politics aside and work with one another for the betterment of local government in Alaska. While recognizing differences, AML is consistent in its principles in support of local control, among others.

Nils Andreassen is executive director of Alaska Municipal League.

