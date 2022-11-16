Leaving the AML table means the loss of a borough voice

I’ve always admired Fairbanks and the leadership of the borough. I remember my first visit with Jim Whitaker, a napping 5-year-old in my lap while we met in the lobby of the mayor’s office. I worked closely with Luke Hopkins while the state developed first an Arctic policy and then a climate action plan. Karl Kassel was part of our host committee for the U.S. Chairmanship of the Arctic Council. Bryce Ward received AML’s Vic Fisher local government leadership award last year and we’ve worked closely on multiple priorities of the borough. I was glad to have Assembly members interested in board service last year, and appreciate both Mindy O’Neall and Jimi Cash running for a board seat because they believed strongly in the mission of the organization.
AML’s mission is important, I think, because it’s so clear — to strengthen Alaska’s local governments. We recognize how important and different each is. One of the things I’ve really enjoyed about AML, too, is the commitment members have made to being all in this together. There’s truly a deep-rooted sense of unity that is inspiring. As a nonpartisan organization, that means that AML members set politics aside and work with one another for the betterment of local government in Alaska. While recognizing differences, AML is consistent in its principles in support of local control, among others.
Decisions to opt out of membership are good examples of local decision-making. I can respect a vote to withdraw from AML on that principle. Withdrawing from AML after decades of leadership within the organization is hard; I imagine that Assembly members felt the weight of the legacy they were leaving.
That legacy has ensured that the benefits of membership still accrue to the borough — you’ll still have AML on your side when it comes to fighting back unfunded mandates, or ensuring that community assistance, the state’s pension system, and school bond debt reimbursement are funded. When legislators hear from a single community about a priority, we get a call asking what everyone else thinks. Working together like that means that together we can be more effective.
I think we’ll find that while you still receive those kinds of benefits, what Fairbanks loses is a seat at the table, a table established by Fairbanks borough leaders. Lacking membership will mean you don’t have a voice when we discuss local government priorities, you won’t get a vote on the positions of the organization. Unfortunately, the borough’s residents won’t be represented. Being part of that process is critical, in my mind, to working toward benefits to a community’s businesses, families, schools, etc. The borough won’t be in a position to advocate for any of these, while AML tackles public safety, public education, infrastructure, air and water quality and economic development.
The legacy of leadership in Fairbanks is a hallmark of its relationship with AML. We’ll be sorry to see you go, even as we continue to tackle the consequential issues of our time, without you. The door to membership is always open, too — we’ll be sure to keep you apprised of the work we’re doing on your behalf, and the value of communities working together.
Nils Andreassen is executive director of Alaska Municipal League.