Large truck fatality facts shed some light on Kinross ore hauling plan

Kinross has proposed a test case: Use 248 miles of public streets and scenic highways for a gold ore haul from Tetlin to Fort Knox. They initially plan 192 transits daily (70,000 per year) of heavy (80-ton loaded) doubles, 95-feet long, 24/7/365. What risks would this plan impose on the public?

In a recent report entitled “Fatality Facts 2020: Large Trucks,” the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) present sobering facts and factors in large truck crashes. IIHS and HLDI are scientific and educational nonprofit organizations dedicated to reducing deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes. They update “Fatality Facts” when the U.S. Department of Transportation releases data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). You can find the report at www.iihs.org/topics/fatality-statistics under the “large truck” category.

Barbara Schuhmann lives in Fairbanks.

