Labor Day: Why we celebrate

With Labor Day soon approaching and myriad celebrations on the way, it is important for us to remember why we celebrate the holiday in the first place.
There are a variety of goods and services Alaska residents depend on just to enjoy daily life. Behind every one of them is the work of a skilled laborer who has spent countless hours making it all possible. Every time you turn on a light, it is because electrical workers have built and maintained power lines which span for hundreds of miles across the state. Every time you turn on a sink, flush a toilet or take a shower, it is because plumbers and pipefitters have built and maintained a network of sewers beneath your feet. Every time you drive across a smooth road or step inside a stable building, it is because construction workers have labored long hours paying close attention to detail.
Not only are these jobs difficult in their own regard, they are often dangerous. Workers risk electrocution, third degree burns, exposure to toxins, drowning, hearing loss, and a plethora of other injuries at an unprecedented rate. They transport freight across poorly maintained roads and work outdoors amongst grueling winter conditions.
The goal of Labor Day, and the overall mission of unions, is to recognize that the hard working men and women who perform these tasks deserve to be compensated fairly and treated with respect. Not only do they deserve good wages, reliable health care and a secure retirement, they deserve a voice on the job. As we speak these basic rights are under attack. So called “right to work” laws undermine workers’ ability to collectively bargain and work cooperatively. The retention crisis, spurred by low wages and legislative neglect, has led to a point where our road maintenance, education system, and emergency services are understaffed. When elected officials ignore or openly encourage workers’ rights violations the entire community suffers, which is why this Labor Day we encourage residents all across Alaska to speak up.
There is no reason why our teachers, nurses and other essential workers should be paid less than a living wage. There is no reason why our first responders should be overworked and understaffed due to a lack of competitive benefits. Not only do improvements in working conditions raise the standards of living for those directly employed, it raises the standards of living for our entire community too. Understand that when money is put in working people’s hands they almost immediately spend it on food, rent, car repairs, childcare and other essential services.
When this money is spent at local businesses, it leads to an increase in revenue which store owners can then use to grow their shops and hire more workers. This is how a healthy economy is built. Not by wealth trickling down from the top, but by building a strong workforce from the ground up. To improve the improve the life of one is to indirectly improve the lives of all in the long term.
This Labor Day, enjoy the hot dogs and the warm sun, but don’t forget what the holiday is about. We celebrate those who spend countless hours of their day laboring to make this world a better place. We recognize their contributions to the economy as essential, and support their efforts to resolve injustices where they exist.
Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).