Labor Day: Why we celebrate

With Labor Day soon approaching and myriad celebrations on the way, it is important for us to remember why we celebrate the holiday in the first place.

There are a variety of goods and services Alaska residents depend on just to enjoy daily life. Behind every one of them is the work of a skilled laborer who has spent countless hours making it all possible. Every time you turn on a light, it is because electrical workers have built and maintained power lines which span for hundreds of miles across the state. Every time you turn on a sink, flush a toilet or take a shower, it is because plumbers and pipefitters have built and maintained a network of sewers beneath your feet. Every time you drive across a smooth road or step inside a stable building, it is because construction workers have labored long hours paying close attention to detail.

Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).

