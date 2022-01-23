Kinross' ore hauling plan needs an independent review

Kinross’ Fort Knox Gold Mine recently reached an impressive 25 year operational milestone. They continue to be a significant contributor to the Fairbanks economy, operate safely, provide hundreds of jobs, and support local businesses and charities. Although I support mining and most Kinross activities, I am concerned with their plan to haul ore 248 miles from the Manh Choh Mine east of Tok, near Tetlin, through Fairbanks, to the Fort Knox mine for processing.
According to Kinross, processing the ore onsite at Manh Choh is not an option, stating they need to utilize existing infrastructure at Fort Knox and existing highways and bridges to reach profitability.
The proposal calls for the use of semi-trucks with double trailers up to 120-feet long with a gross weight of 80 tons, running 24 hours per day for the next four to five years. Using Kinross’ estimate of up to four trucks per hour, this equates to 192 trips per day, or a truck every 7.5 minutes hauling or back-hauling, for a potential 70,080 trips per year. Kinross lists 96 trips daily in a recent fact sheet posted in the News-Miner, but this is inaccurate as it does not account for back-haul.
If you live in Fairbanks, your drive to Valdez or Chitina will not be the same starting in 2024. If you live in North Pole your commute just got more challenging. If you live in Delta or Tok you will assuredly see an impact during your Fairbanks grocery run. Imagine even half an inch of light snow on the highway and the visibility issues that will occur with a truck traveling one direction or another every 7.5 minutes. Imagine the summer road construction and maintenance activities or the impatient drivers hurrying to their favorite fishing or hunting spot. Kinross has a reasonable plan to maintain the largest interval possible but some unintended backlog and convoying will occur.
While our Alaska highways are obviously intended to be used for commerce, I believe the imperative potential impacts to the infrastructure and driver safety be quantified. Will the impacts to infrastructure exceed the economic benefits to the state? How much more damage will occur to the permafrost-laden section of road between Fairbanks and Delta and at what cost? Will the risk to the driving public be worth increased crash incidents and fatalities? What might those numbers look like? Are homeowners on the route prepared for increased noise? At a recent public meeting a participant spoke about the impact to PM2.5 during our frequent inversions in our nonattainment areas, something the borough struggles to meet. Will an extra 192 trucks per day make attainment more difficult?
I don’t have the answers to these questions. However, my experience in the industry and instincts tell me the potential impact to safety and infrastructure are not trivial.
The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities is working hard to get out in front of some of the traffic issues by planning to install a number of passing lanes on the route to the tune of about $40 million. There is also some discussion of replacing two of the World War II era bridges along the route, although it appears they would not be completed before the haul begins. What has not occurred is a cost/benefit or risk analysis by the state to help address these concerns. Resources exist at the Alaska Department of Transportation in their research division and at the University of Alaska Fairbanks at their transportation center. Each are fully capable of conducting this kind of study over the next year. A significant portion of this research would be the extrapolation of data from known sources on trucking infrastructure impacts and traffic incidents related to increased truck travel.
I urge our local leaders to insure these resources are utilized. Independent research results will allow our local governments, lawmakers, transportation leaders, regulatory agencies and the traveling public to have the best possible data at their disposals to help address these concerns.