Junior Nationals brings ski talent and an economic boost to Fairbanks

March is undoubtedly the best time for cross-country skiing in Fairbanks, with 12 hours of daylight, warm temperatures and spectacular snow conditions. This year, from March 13-16, approximately 400 Nordic skiers from around the United States will arrive in Fairbanks to race in the Cross Country Junior Nationals Championships at Birch Hill.
The athletes, ages 16-20, will be treated to some of the best snow conditions in the national, thanks to grooming efforts by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and support from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Fairbanks community. The skiers will compete on world-class trails as they vie for national titles under the watchful eyes of Olympic and World Cup level coaches looking for Olympic hopefuls.
In addition to strong competition, the skiers, their families and coaches will bring with them a financial boost to Fairbanks. It is estimated that the bed tax alone for the city will be in the range of $35,000. Add onto that the food, lodging, and other spending and the week-long event will bring in around $850,000 to the Fairbanks community.
The Junior Nationals is a pipeline to international and collegiate competition for US skiers. Rarely has a skier made it to the National Collegiate Athletic Association All-American level, Olympics, or World Cup without first competing at Junior Nationals.
Names like Jessie Diggins, Kikkan Randall, Logan Hanneman, David Norris, Rosie Brennan, Scott Patterson, JC Schoonmaker, and Kendall Kramer all rose through the ranks of Junior Nationals. It is racing events like these that allow athletes to really see what they are made of.
We citizen skiers benefit from the athletic influx as well. Whether you are a Junior Nordics member (5-14 years-old), an 11–18-year-old FXC junior racing program member, or Fairbanks Masters skiing team member (20+ years old), we benefit from skiing with the high-caliber skiers on the same trails as they train. As a master’s skier, I know how much there is to be learned from following behind a skilled skate or classic skier. I have had the opportunity to fall in behind visiting and home-grown, world-class skiers while honing my own technique. One special experience that stuck with me was following a visiting European skier as she was climbing out of the White Bear Loop into the stadium at Birch Hill. She was classic skiing so smoothly and with such fluidity that it looked like she was floating. That experience helped to solidify my training desires. While I know I will never make it onto the world-class skiing scene because of my age, lack of great technique and super-human fitness, I can still dream when I’m skiing alongside elite skiers who are fulfilling that dream.
This year will be the fifth time Birch Hill has been the host venue to the Junior Nationals event. In addition to being a five-time JN competition venue, Birch Hill has hosted a FIS Men’s World Cup race in 1984; the 2008, 2009 and 2017 US Ski and Snowboard SuperTour Finals; and the Arctic Winter Games cross country events in 1982, 1988 and 2014. Birch Hill is one of the premier competition venues for cross-country skiing in North America.
I am excited to see the junior athletes performing on the trails at Birch Hill at their highest level and am proud that my town of Fairbanks and my local ski club will be the host of this prestigious event. The next Olympic and World Cup races may very well feature athletes who I see next week skiing on the trails that I frequently use.
Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.