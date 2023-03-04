 Skip to main content
Junior Nationals brings ski talent and an economic boost to Fairbanks

March is undoubtedly the best time for cross-country skiing in Fairbanks, with 12 hours of daylight, warm temperatures and spectacular snow conditions. This year, from March 13-16, approximately 400 Nordic skiers from around the United States will arrive in Fairbanks to race in the Cross Country Junior Nationals Championships at Birch Hill.

The athletes, ages 16-20, will be treated to some of the best snow conditions in the national, thanks to grooming efforts by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and support from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Fairbanks community. The skiers will compete on world-class trails as they vie for national titles under the watchful eyes of Olympic and World Cup level coaches looking for Olympic hopefuls.

Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

