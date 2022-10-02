 Skip to main content
It's time to vote for strong local leadership

My name is Ashley Carrick. Right now, many people are getting to know me as I knock on doors in West Fairbanks, put up my blue-and-gold campaign signs, and promote my “All In For Alaska” motto which is guiding my run for State House. While I encourage everyone to head to the polls this Nov. 8 for the statewide general election, the saying holds true that good leadership begins at the local level.

On or before Tuesday, Oct. 4, make a plan to vote in the Fairbanks elections. Ensure that you have a say in what takes place within our local school board, Borough Assembly, and city council.

Ashley Carrick is a candidate running for Alaska State House. She lives in Fairbanks.

