It's time to vote for strong local leadership

My name is Ashley Carrick. Right now, many people are getting to know me as I knock on doors in West Fairbanks, put up my blue-and-gold campaign signs, and promote my “All In For Alaska” motto which is guiding my run for State House. While I encourage everyone to head to the polls this Nov. 8 for the statewide general election, the saying holds true that good leadership begins at the local level.
On or before Tuesday, Oct. 4, make a plan to vote in the Fairbanks elections. Ensure that you have a say in what takes place within our local school board, Borough Assembly, and city council.
This year, there is an impressive slate of talented, dedicated and community-minded leaders for you to support. Here’s who will be on my ballot and why I hope you’ll join me with your support:
For school board, I’ll be voting for Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Harty. These two strong, experienced, and thoughtful women have truly amazed me with their experience in our school system and their commitment to Fairbanks children, families, and educators.
Kaneisha Radgosky is a registered nurse and is running on a platform of empathy, transparency, and respect. Her experience within the complex world of medical care has prepared her for the complex challenges our district currently faces.
Brandy Harty is a locally-grown, dual-certified special education and elementary educator with a deep working knowledge of our school systems as both a parent and an educator. Both Kaneisha and Brandy have the credentials and the commitment to make sure that our students get a robust education and that our educators get the respect and support they deserve.
For Borough Assembly, I’ll be voting for candidates Kuba Grzeda and Liz Reeves-Ramos. Both Kuba and Liz are driven, intelligent, and patient. They are active listeners, seeking the input and advice of those in our community while expressing a vision for the future that includes providing for all Fairbanksans.
Like me, Kuba Grzeda is concerned about building a community where young people can thrive and build a future. Both Kuba and Liz will help create a vibrant community where services like public safety, public transit, parks, libraries, and facilities are prioritized and cared for.
If I lived within city limits, I would be putting Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle on my ballot, as well as Valerie Therrien for city mayor. I have had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Crystal on the campaign trail this cycle. Crystal has a heart to serve this community and to make sure that all voices are heard and valued at the City Council. Sue Sprinkle and I have also had the opportunity to work together, and I know that she will bring deep insight, attention to detail, and creative solutions to address the city’s challenges.
On or before Oct. 4, make sure you get out and vote in our local elections. Our community needs strong leadership that will make decisions with the future of all Fairbanksans in mind, and these candidates have demonstrated their ability and willingness to make that future possible.
As the candidate who is “All In For Alaska,” I am energized to vote for the candidates who have demonstrated that they are all in for Fairbanks. When making your decisions this local election cycle, look for candidates that have a plan to provide for the future, invest in education, support community-based solutions to our challenges, and who will emphasize opportunities for the benefit of current and future residents of the golden heart interior. Learn more in the 2022 Candidate Pamphlet at bit.ly/3EbOZXi.
Ashley Carrick is a candidate running for Alaska State House. She lives in Fairbanks.