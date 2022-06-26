It's time to stop acting like we can't change our energy future

Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) will be making a decision on June 27 (more info and a meeting link can be found at gvea.com/meetings-minutes) about whether to shut down the Healy Unit 1 coal plant or to spend approximately $30 million to “refurbish it,” a decision which GVEA committed to with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2012.
Through the 2012 agreement, the EPA allowed GVEA to open Healy Unit 2 in exchange for making a decision on Healy 1 by 2022, with the resulting action taken by 2024. Over the last 10 years much has changed to inform this decision: technology, science, economics, member involvement and the mounting climate crises. Rather than preparing for this decision through public input and transparent strategic planning, two short community meetings were held just weeks before the upcoming decision moment.
For the better part of the last decade, cooperative member-owners and partners have been offering solutions to ensure we would be ready as a community to shift away from our reliance on coal. Renewable energy producers have shared clear proposals and reports identifying solutions beyond coal, with road maps to establish community solar projects, and federal investments to equitably transition coal workers and communities. However it remains unclear how GVEA is making this critical decision. While GVEA alluded to over 100 generation scenarios which are being used to inform the Board of Directors around the fate of Healy 1, no details have been shared publicly. Many member-owners and local climate experts have asked for transparency and public access to inform their comments and have received no clear answers.
Instead, commenters are unable to weigh in on specific options or alternatives. GVEA ratepayers and member-owners of the cooperative should have clarity on the baseline assumptions which have informed the models while understanding how costs, reliability, and climate impacts are being weighed or even considered.
GVEA has the resources at its disposal to be a leader in the energy transition. Shutting down Healy 1 while supporting worker transition is the first step in a long-term vision our cooperative can facilitate; a transition which centers energy decisions with equity and access across communities, with tools such as robust tariffed on-bill financing and a community solar project. GVEA has the resources to increase their carbon reduction goal from 26% by 2030 to 100% no later than 2050, for which choosing to shut down Healy 1 is an important step.
This is a decision 10 years in the making and there are clear paths forward which can move the Interior towards a regenerative economy powered by renewables where job transition programs are a nonnegotiable component of moving away from fossil fuels (as seen successfully in other Alaskan job transition programs). We acknowledge the complexities facing our community when
it comes to reliable energy generation and it is beyond time to shut down Healy 1, shift off coal, and focus on the development of community-owned and accessible renewable energy. GVEA has had time to collaboratively and strategically prepare for this and now we are calling on them to make the right decision.