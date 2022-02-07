It's time to make crime risky again

Former President Trump troubled many with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. Nevertheless, I don’t finding returning to what used to work an inherently bad idea. Crime used to be a risky choice. So, at the risk of alienating my more sensitive friends, I’m suggesting a similar slogan. Let’s “Make Crime Risky Again.”
Crime is perceptibly increasing in the urban centers of the Lower 48. Lots of concerned folks are proposing remedies. Me too. When thinking pragmatically, I see things in the adaptive framework of risk versus reward. I tend to view what’s happening as the evolutionary, adaptive response of living things doing what gives them the best chance for what natural selection scientists call “success.” The biological definition of success ultimately comes down to leaving as many descendants as possible like you behind you. That’s pretty easy to grasp when we think abstractly of species reproductive output over long time periods.
Despite this perspective, I’m not so sure it explains short-term trends in critters (like us), who can make individual choices that aren’t directly related to biological reproduction. Among sentient species that can choose the “path of least resistance” (a kind of adaptation to environment), I’m open to the idea that any choice involves a sort of risk/reward calculation. That is, the anticipated reward involved in any lifestyle choice (weighed against the risk associated with it) seems likely to drive individual behavior. When those individual choices affect others, societal problems or societal benefits occur. I think this means I’m suggesting assured punishment probably deters crime by affecting choice. This notion has been out of fashion lately.
I suggest two forces drive our behavioral choices. One is morality; the other is ethics. They’re not the same.
Morality is an external standard programmed by things like family traditions, local cultural standards, and perhaps religion on the grander scale. Moral choices demand self-discipline. This may argue against taking the path of least resistance. While morality formerly drove ethics (via social consensus contracts we call laws), today law and ethics look like distant cousins (see “legislative” ethics).
If societal morality is failing as an ethic, perhaps one way to lower crime is to “Make Crime Risky Again.” If morality no longer suppresses crime because a low-risk path of least resistance guides criminal choice, and the risk of punishment doesn’t presently deter, what are we to do?
I suggest we might make crime more risky by increasing draconian policing and prosecution (which could go “les Mis” sideways). We might relax gun control laws to create a high-risk kind of “wild west” resurgence where criminal justice (we hope) is swift and fatal. Or we might look the other way regarding vigilante action (it worked in Virginia City in 1864). These “wild west” alternatives are even creepier than “broken windows” policing.
Ethics, by definition, are what everybody is doing, or accepts as OK (or at least not illegal). Hence, ethics are more societally influenced (by what’s trending) than codified morality. We used to think it ideal for morality to drive ethics, but that notion is presently considered primitive. I think that’s because accountability to external standards is no longer a prevailing ethic. We’re pretty big on individual choice, like, “Come-on man! Don’t judge me by your standards!”
Perhaps the most likely effective, but difficult alternative would be to recall that external, law represents collective ethical morality. This sounds revolutionary because we’re pretty well trained in that other preachy slogan, “You can’t legislate morality!” Establishing external morality as an ethic may be repulsive if external standards chafe you. It it would be a hard societal slog, but perhaps the least frightening choice.
What this may have to do with crime is that our traditional moral view of crime (as bad or evil) has been replaced by an “ethical” view of crime as an amoral individual response to challenging environmental circumstances. In the extreme, shoplifting a Gucci bag because you “identify” as poor or oppressed may be ethically justifiable. After all, within the “smash and grab” culture, and the communities that accept it, “defined-threshold theft” is no longer considered criminal.
Crime, at least in the Lower 48’s urban centers, is progressively becoming a less risky business. I suggest this results from collective tolerance of emerging alternative ethics. When this collective tolerance of individual choices is tactically publicized, it focuses on bad police behavior and delegitimizing policing. This defines violent crime a less risky business than it formerly was. Can we change that?