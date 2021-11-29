It's time for school district leaders to prioritize the classroom

The school district’s budget problems as discussed in a recent News-Miner article are not new; they have been simmering for the last 10 years.
The district’s chief operating officer is correct that the district is in a “full-blown financial crisis,” but what he fails to recognize is that it is due to our top-heavy administrative educational leadership that does not have contact with classroom and does not contribute to student learning. The administration and the school board continue to avoid making hard decisions and do not seem willing to prioritize classroom teachers. I am happy to hear that the district is finally looking to reorganize and close a few elementary schools and a middle school. This should have been done years ago to save money and utilize the economy of scale to help students and stop the loss of elective opportunities.
When I started my teaching career in Fairbanks the district had 16,000 students. Now, at the end of my career, the district has only 12,000 students, which is a 25% decrease. When I arrived at Lathrop, there were four principals and four counselors for 1,400 students. It was so full that some teachers didn’t have their own classrooms and had to move between rooms on a cart. Now Lathrop has about 900 students and a lot of empty classrooms. I have watched math teacher after math teacher be cut due to enrollment while Lathrop still has four principals and four counselors. The largest department — special education — impacts the least number of students. The school district’s downtown phone directory has more than 150 names on it, and there are likely more people employed there than there are teachers at West Valley and Lathrop combined. We have clearly not set the right priorities.
The budget issues are real, and my complaint is that non-teacher educational bureaucracies continue to expand. Why does our Teaching and Learning Department downtown have 15 positions? Shouldn’t we be cutting those departments or moving those certified teachers back to the classroom so that your child can have reasonable class sizes or elective options? An example of the administration protecting its own and the school board blindly agreeing occurred last year when they said they made equal cuts to their staffing. When you dig deeper, those cuts were to traveling music teachers. The proposed cut was not decreasing administrative oversight. It was protecting the bureaucracies at the expense of students, classrooms and music.
Closing a few schools is important and should have been done years ago, but I would like to see real and substantial cuts to the downtown educational bureaucracy. From my experience, one good secretary is typically better than an administrator. Stop with the grant-writing and concentrate on the classroom. Get those grant writers back in the classroom using their expertise to teach kids to read and write. I know that 80-90% of the district budget is personnel and cuts have to be made; let’s make them with the least impact to students. The school board needs to take on real leadership and challenge the administration to defend each downtown department.
Teachers are working harder than ever, and the district keeps adding more responsibilities, duties and burdens. When I started teaching, I had to wait in line outside the human resource office to interview for my job; now the district is lucky to have more than one candidate for a job and cannot fill substitute teacher jobs. Stagnating teacher salary, increasing insurance co-pays, and lack of a strong retirement means the district cannot recruit and retain teachers. These factors are impacting the classroom. The district needs to make serious financial decisions, but it cannot continue to balance the budget on the backs of teachers and students while maintaining an excessively large administration.
Please continue to pressure the school board to prioritize the classroom and question expenses and jobs that are not tied to the classroom, for we cannot afford the current bloated educational system.