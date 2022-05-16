 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's time for Democrats to speak up and speak out

  • Comments

At this point, there are progressive Democrats entering the party. We want to reform the party and some changes are being made. The values we hold are the values that made America great. Why did people look up to America from all over the world? No, it wasn’t because we have nuclear weapons and are feared. It was because of democracy and freedom. Freedom of religion, freedom from discrimination, freedom to love who you want, freedom of speech, free to live your life the way you want as long as you don’t hurt anyone else. Live and let live. What a breath of fresh air — not to be oppressed.

Now, the Republicans are trying to control women’s bodies, ban books, limit voting opportunities, discriminate against people — not only of color but also because of sexual orientation. In other words, oppression — not freedom.

They also want to exchange democracy for dictatorship/autocracy and rule by big business. Our democracy is struggling with institutions that are undermining it, which must be eliminated for democracy to flourish. Democrats are trying to fix it rather than abandon the idea that the majority of people have the ultimate power in government. White supremacists, Nazis, the KKK, don’t like democracy because they’re in the minority and they won’t win in a fair election, so they cheat.

Democrats are inclusive. People should feel safe in this country. Republicans are making it a fearful place.

Democrats are addressing problems like pollution, climate change, housing, health care, ethics in government, money in government, honesty and transparency, nonproliferation of nuclear weapons and fair taxation. They’re for equal rights. Each alive, breathing person needs to be cared for. The government protects and helps its citizens. That’s its purpose. We’re all in this together. When the people around us are happy, our happiness is greater. The devil says there should be suffering. We challenge the devil.

Democracy doesn’t work if you don’t do anything. Vote! Use it or lose it. I believe Les Gara, who is running for governor, holds these progressive views. He’s against impinging on our right to privacy and against government overreach. Controlling women’s bodies is extreme overreach. It’s her decision with possible advice from her family, friends, doctors and religious community — not the government.

What have the Republicans ever done for us? Lower taxes on the rich? They’ve done nothing but hinder progressive policies. It’s time for the Democrats to speak out.

Lela Ryterski lives in Homer.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.