It's time for Democrats to speak up and speak out

At this point, there are progressive Democrats entering the party. We want to reform the party and some changes are being made. The values we hold are the values that made America great. Why did people look up to America from all over the world? No, it wasn’t because we have nuclear weapons and are feared. It was because of democracy and freedom. Freedom of religion, freedom from discrimination, freedom to love who you want, freedom of speech, free to live your life the way you want as long as you don’t hurt anyone else. Live and let live. What a breath of fresh air — not to be oppressed.
Now, the Republicans are trying to control women’s bodies, ban books, limit voting opportunities, discriminate against people — not only of color but also because of sexual orientation. In other words, oppression — not freedom.
They also want to exchange democracy for dictatorship/autocracy and rule by big business. Our democracy is struggling with institutions that are undermining it, which must be eliminated for democracy to flourish. Democrats are trying to fix it rather than abandon the idea that the majority of people have the ultimate power in government. White supremacists, Nazis, the KKK, don’t like democracy because they’re in the minority and they won’t win in a fair election, so they cheat.
Democrats are inclusive. People should feel safe in this country. Republicans are making it a fearful place.
Democrats are addressing problems like pollution, climate change, housing, health care, ethics in government, money in government, honesty and transparency, nonproliferation of nuclear weapons and fair taxation. They’re for equal rights. Each alive, breathing person needs to be cared for. The government protects and helps its citizens. That’s its purpose. We’re all in this together. When the people around us are happy, our happiness is greater. The devil says there should be suffering. We challenge the devil.
Democracy doesn’t work if you don’t do anything. Vote! Use it or lose it. I believe Les Gara, who is running for governor, holds these progressive views. He’s against impinging on our right to privacy and against government overreach. Controlling women’s bodies is extreme overreach. It’s her decision with possible advice from her family, friends, doctors and religious community — not the government.
What have the Republicans ever done for us? Lower taxes on the rich? They’ve done nothing but hinder progressive policies. It’s time for the Democrats to speak out.