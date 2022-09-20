It's election time. Send in your letters

One of invigorating things about Fairbanks is the passion and precision with which voters support candidates running for public office.
That support can be seen right here on the opinion page, almost every day.
Starting in early to mid-September of any election year, letters start landing in our inbox, encouraging you to vote for this candidate or that candidate for city council, school board or Borough Assembly. Short, long, funny, somber — each letter represents an investment by you in that candidate’s bid for service. As we near municipal election day on Oct. 4, we expect even more letters of support to flow in.
We will make every attempt to publish has many as possible before we head to the polls on that first Tuesday in October, but there are some things letter writers need to know.
The deadline for submitting letters to the editor is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The last day letters of political support will print is Sunday, Oct. 2. No election letters or Community Perspectives will print on Oct. 3 or 4. Letters to the editor must be no longer than 350 words, and each letter must include your name, city of residence and telephone number in case we have a question or need clarification on something in your submission (don’t worry — we won’t publish your number).
You can submit letters online at www.newsminer.com under the “opinion” tab, via email to letters@newsminer.com, or by mailing them to Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, 200 N. Cushman St., Fairbanks, AK 99701.
You have a little more than one week to get your voice of support in print. Send your letters our way, Fairbanks, and see you at the polls on Oct. 4.
Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
