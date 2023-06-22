 Skip to main content
It's a greenwash: Energy conference misses chance to educate public

Last month I attended the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in which Gov. Dunleavy opened the space by asking, “How do we make energy affordable and sustainable?” The “solutions” offered by the majority of speakers over the following three days could not have been farther from the reality of what’s needed for a clean energy transition.

A plethora of mostly white, wealthy men took the stage to tout their “all of the above” energy strategy — which was chock full of false solutions such as natural gas, nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage — wrongly portrayed as “sustainable” options, a common tactic known as “greenwashing.” Real solutions such as community ownership of renewable solar and wind energy were barely mentioned.

Kenzley Defler is an energy justice organizer with the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition.

