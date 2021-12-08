It takes a team to ensure successful student learning

Recently, the News-Miner published a Community Perspective (Nov. 29, 2021) from Mr. Dan Hackett, a Fairbanks parent and teacher who has previously written perspectives on local education from his, perhaps limited, perspective. Most recently, Mr. Hackett cites school district budget woes and decisions that seem to him removed from the classroom. He is entitled to that opinion, but as a former district administrator, I feel it’s important that people have a more clear picture than was painted. Here’s information and context that should be considered as budget decisions are made.
The number of names on the phone directory at the school district office is a low hanging, oft repeated fruit for folks who want to inaccurately cite bloated district administration. That phone directory includes staff who actually work at school buildings, such as school psychologists, school technology support technicians, as well as part time employees. If one were to go department by department, the downsizing of central office becomes very evident when compared to historical staffing levels. In fact, in the not so distant past, the Teaching and Learning department was created by consolidating four separate departments and cutting staff dramatically. This is just one example of reality vs names on a directory list.
One example made by Mr. Hackett targets the Teaching and Learning department specifically as being overstaffed. That department’s scope is huge — it reviews and adopts curriculum and teaching materials, trains teachers on instructional components and online platforms, supports new teachers, administers required testing, integrates instructional technology across all grades and subjects, maintains a districtwide library collection saving the district funds by providing a central storehouse for kits and hands on lessons, supports military families and students, and I could go on. It’s important to acknowledge that several positions within the current department are grant funded, which means hard dollars aren’t used, and the positions have a targeted purpose based on annual needs assessments, such as instructional coaching helping new teachers get up to speed, and improving literacy instruction at the secondary level.
Grants awarded to the district provide direct benefit to students and help meet the needs that limited budgets and busy, hard-working teachers aren’t able to fill. Grants support Career Technical Education programs across the district — and staffing and support for them. Grants such as those in the Federal Programs department meet federal requirements, and provide direct support to many at risk students and families.
I could perhaps be more sympathetic to arguments focused on students and student learning, instead of “the classroom.” Mr. Hackett’s lack of context for the bigger picture of education is evident in his statement, “The largest department — special education — impacts the least number of students.” Special education is legally required and critical to helping all students benefit from education. In fact, I would guess the author and other math teachers make extensive use of special education staff to help support students who struggle in this key subject. As our community rightfully asks for accountability for student academic proficiency, many of the supports provided by the central office staffing are critical to helping students who simply aren’t able to get the support they need from their classroom teachers. To play out an example provided, if Lathrop cut counselors and administrators, are teachers going to help fill that hole and keep students in their classrooms instead of sending them to the office? Will teachers provide the social emotional lessons and deal with students in crisis? Teachers already have a lot on their plates — that I do agree with. Mr. Hackett correctly points out that the district struggles to retain quality teachers — if we want to keep them we need to offer them support such as coaching and professional development instead of overwhelming them with expectations that all student success and failure falls solely on their shoulders.
We don’t increase academic success and test scores by continuing to do what has always been done.
Accusations about “bloated” bureaucracy without offering real suggestions for how paychecks get processed, mandatory trainings happen, parking lots get plowed and teachers and students have appropriate materials don’t lead to real solutions during challenging budget times. Simply adding more teachers does not necessarily lead to increased student learning. There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle of student achievement, and teachers alone can’t be expected to meet the needs of all students without a system of support behind them. Our community and school district need real discussion about real solutions to move us forward.