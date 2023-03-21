 Skip to main content
It’s time for Alaska to take charge of land control law

I am pleased to agree with Alaskan folk hero, John Sturgeon, that “It is time to put our differences aside and resist the federal government’s attempt to steal what Congress gave us in 1959: the right of Alaskans to manage our wildlife.” (March 13, News-Miner) John and I may not see “resisting” in the same way, but I’ve long-asserted its time for aggressive action against bureaucratic overreach driven by federal interpretation of ANILCA (the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act).

Based on my experience in wildlife management, both before and after the feds usurped Alaska’s right to manage its statehood-granted resources. I can also agree with Mr. Sturgeon when he says:

Wayne E. Heimer was Alaska’s Dall sheep guy during most of his working career at Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

