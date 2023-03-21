It’s time for Alaska to take charge of land control law

I am pleased to agree with Alaskan folk hero, John Sturgeon, that “It is time to put our differences aside and resist the federal government’s attempt to steal what Congress gave us in 1959: the right of Alaskans to manage our wildlife.” (March 13, News-Miner) John and I may not see “resisting” in the same way, but I’ve long-asserted its time for aggressive action against bureaucratic overreach driven by federal interpretation of ANILCA (the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act).
Based on my experience in wildlife management, both before and after the feds usurped Alaska’s right to manage its statehood-granted resources. I can also agree with Mr. Sturgeon when he says:
“Alaska’s . . . game management system was developed as a reaction to Territorial days, when devastating management and allocation edicts were handed down by D.C. bureaucrats with little to no understanding of what Alaskans’ needs were. The federal side is still detached from fish and wildlife conservation — they are still ignoring Alaskans . . .”
After living with the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) for the last 40 years, it is clear the entirety of the federal claim to management authority for Alaska’s fish and wildlife hangs on a specious semantic supposition that discriminates against most Alaskans.
You see, ANILCA grew out of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. That Act was to justly “settle” Alaska Native claims. Alaska Natives sought settlement of their ancestral claim to Alaskan land use (which had been “claim-stolen” from them by Russia, and then sold to the USA. Russia claimed “clear title” but it lied).
To leverage settlement of their land claims, Alaska Natives partnered with Alaska’s environmental “Crown Jewels” protectors. These divergent interests aligned to hold up North Slope oil development until both got what they wanted. Cooperatively, these interests held Alaska’s economic future hostage until their demands were met. Alaska Natives got ANCSA. The “Crown Jewel protectionists” got ANILCA. Back in the 1970s protectionists successfully sold the idea that “The bulldozers are just waiting to hit the gas and drop the blades.” That was malarkey then, and still is; but it worked. These phrase-makers got ANILCA’s protection of Alaska’s “Crown Jewels.”
As justification for locking up about a third of Alaska, the “Crown Jewel cabal” conjured “national interests” to protect their choices of Alaskan land. Please note: ANILCA is land control legislation, not a wildlife management act.
Nevertheless, as a nod to their former alliance with Alaska Native interests, the “Crown Jewels protectionists” threw in a draft section saying discrimination on the basis of Alaska Native heritage should be implemented against all non-Natives in allocation of fish and wildlife uses on Alaska’s “National Interest Lands.” ANILCA’s lofty boilerplate language actually alleges rural Alaskans will die without this preference.
ANILCA’s original racial preference didn’t survive scrutiny in the Senate. Ted Stevens replaced “race” with “rural residence.” This remains discriminatory. It just uses more subtle language. Mr. Sturgeon apparently noticed this inequity.
Alaska’s constitution doesn’t allow discrimination. Still, discrimination (euphemistically called “preference”) is written into ANILCA as federal law. Consequently, the Alaska constitution is in conflict with the fanciful, obsolete subsistence section of ANILCA. Because of this conflict (which hangs on a semantic legal definition of who gets discriminated against by whom), the feds claim they must arbitrarily discriminate against non-rural Alaskans.
Mr. Sturgeon was also correct when he recalled arbitrary management via regulation rather than biologically-based science was an impetus for statehood. What Sturgeon didn’t say was how we should come together, or that our very own Board of Game is poised to arbitrarily manage Dall sheep hunting by emotion rather than science. Ironically, our Alaska Board of Game has been managing arbitrarily for decades via “Board-generated” proposals to itself. Is this OK?
The solution is for Alaska to simply withdraw from the extra-congressional edicts of the federal administrative state. I suggest Alaska just stick with the sense of ANILCA’s subsistence title intended to maintain opportunities to use wild foods for nutritional and cultural sustenance.
We should never forget that ANILCA isn’t a subsistence or wildlife management law. It was, and remains, a land control law. The administrative overreach beyond ANILCA’s subsistence sense serves federal land control in that it presumes to preemptively ‘pickle” Alaska’s “Crown Jewels.” Unfortunately the federal administrative state has perverted subsistence by making it a political tool for land control.
I suggest it is time for the Alaska legislative and executive branches to simply tell the federal administrative state, “We’ve got this!”
Wayne E. Heimer was Alaska’s Dall sheep guy during most of his working career at Alaska Department of Fish and Game.