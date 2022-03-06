It is time to offer the world Alaska natural gas

On Nov. 16, 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act in response to the oil embargo of Oct. 17, 1973, by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in retaliation for the United States support of Israel during the Yom Kippur war.
At that time, the United States was consuming about 17 million barrels of oil per day, of which 6.2 million barrels were imported. Oil prices skyrocketed as a result of the embargo, and everyday citizens struggled to find gasoline to put in their cars. Alaska was thrust into the hot seat.
Today, the European Union imports 80% of its natural gas, of which roughly 40% comes from the Russian Federation. Germany is the largest European economy, and 65% of its imported gas comes from Russia. With the unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Kremlin troops under the order of Vladimir Putin, Europe is radically rethinking its defense policies and energy security policies in short order. Europe is vulnerable to Russia imposing a natural gas embargo in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Alaska can help our European allies in a big way. Alaska has natural gas — lots of it. For some rough math, let’s assume that the EU imports 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas per year which is correct, with some rough rounding. If they wanted to replace 20% of their current Russian gas supply with Alaska gas, we would have the ability to supply them for 37 years with just our known reserves in Alaska. That is the tip of the iceberg. In reality, the United States Geological Survey estimates we have more than 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas that has not been discovered yet and perhaps 100 trillion cubic feet of gas or more on top of that in undiscovered methane hydrates and shale gas. Most of our natural gas is on the North Slope. This means we have hundreds of years of gas for Europe if it wanted to replace 20% or some other similar percent of its Russian gas with reliable and dependable Alaskan gas, but it does need to be transported to market.
President Biden needs to implement natural gas-friendly Arctic Alaska policy to enable exploration and development of our vast undiscovered natural gas potential.
Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan should act now to secure passage of a new Trans-Alaska Natural Gas Authorization Act to clear the legal hurdles for the construction of an Alaska natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to tidewater.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the leadership of the Alaska Gas Development Corporation should travel to our European allies most dependent on imported Russian natural gas and work to facilitate and secure long-term purchase contracts of Alaska natural gas. They should also strongly make the case that Alaska has a deep history of being a stable and reliable energy producer and that reliable and dependable Alaska natural gas is worth paying a premium for over cheaper unreliable Russian gas that will be weaponized in international politics. Our gas comes with no strings attached. With legal hurdles cleared and long-term firm purchase contracts, the natural gas pipeline will be financeable and ready to go.
Before 1977 was over, the trans-Alaska pipeline system was completed, less than four years after receiving congressional approval. As we acted to significantly help American oil security in the 1970s, we too can act today to significantly aid in the energy security of democracies throughout Europe and act to directly undermine the nefarious influence of imported Russian gas on the EU. The best thing Alaska can do to challenge the long-term power of Vladimir Putin is to develop its gas as a direct substitute for Russian gas. This will help our free allies in Europe, while at the same time, it will unlock a significant portion of Alaska’s natural resource wealth so that it can be utilized for the maximum benefit of the people.