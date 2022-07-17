It is time for Alaskans to re-think AIDEA

According to the website for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, one core service is to “Finance and/or develop commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects to create jobs, grow the economy, and promote resource development in Alaska. Provide predictability to commercial borrowers to allow job growth and a continually expanding economy.”
Furthermore, AIDEA is charged with “the interests of promoting health, security, and general welfare of all the people of the state, and a public purpose, to increase job opportunities ... ”
In 1967 when AIDEA was formed as a public corporation, whose board members are appointed by the governor, it seemed cutting edge and manageable. A public corporation that is also an authority as a part of the state of Alaska government? A corporation, therefore, an entity with personhood that may or may not be held accountable. Hmm.
Alaska is a diverse state, but who has sat on this appointed board since 1967 and where are they now? Must AIDEA reflect the community or is it a colonial entity who dictates how and when the oil, gas and and mining industry get developed, and where roads should go?
Take two proposed mines. One is the Ambler Access Project, an AIDEA project in the Kobuk River basin. The other is Graphite One, Inc. a none-AIDEA project on the Seward Peninsula. Both of these projects are in the Northwest Arctic and the Seward Peninsula. Both projects are working extensively with the local communities and doing all the preliminary work for rights of way, estimates of the value of the minerals, and projected activities during the life of the mines. Graphite One, Inc. is looking into reclamation of the affected areas.
What’s the difference? For starters, the Ambler Access Project has created a maelstrom of controversy and resistance from the start. Since when do three corporations decide where a major road will be built? AIDEA is touting this as the first east/west road in Alaska. Who is paying for this road?
The Native corporation shareholders are not in agreement. Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, (ANCSA) lands are being ceded in the rights of way. It’s the promise of shadow jobs that has always been the carrot.
AIDEA must be aware of the ventures of Graphite One, Inc., and the proposed expansion and development of the Port of Nome and see that the Seward Peninsula and the Northwest Arctic are sorely in need of timely development.
I would like to see a road from Ambler to Nome.
Where is the vision and leadership here? The Port of Nome is going to become a major player in the development of the Arctic marine traffic. It will be the port of entry for imports and exports for the whole region. This is an opportunity to create a micro-region of economic growth and development that does not exist at present in the Northwest Arctic and Seward Peninsula. Where is the AID when it is needed? Where is the Export Authority?
It is time for Alaskans to re-think AIDEA. It is time for an AIDEA reset.