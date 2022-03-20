Is the Kinross/Contango ore haul safe? No one knows.

Recent attention has been focused on the Kinross/Contango plan to open two new mines near Tetlin, Alaska.
Their ore handling plan calls for using Alaska’s public highways to haul ore from Tetlin to Fort Knox for processing. This proposal requires transporting 9.6 million pounds of 1-foot to 2-foot boulders over 240 miles utilizing 120-foot ore-hauling trucks, each weighing 80 tons. Kinross/Contango plans to load four trucks per hour at the mine, or one every 15 minutes, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 360 days a year, resulting in 192 one-way trips per day (69,120 per year) for decades. This means that a truck coming north or going south will pass any point along the 240-mile route every 7½ minutes or an automobile traveler will encounter an ore hauler every five miles. These trucks will travel the ALCAN, the Richardson, Mitchell Expressway, then Peger Road and the Johansen Expressway to the Steese Highway on the way up to Fort Knox.
Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH), all long-time Interior Alaska residents, are concerned this plan has not undergone due diligence by the state of Alaska nor had any objective public review. ASAH is not opposed to the mine nor mining in Alaska, period. However, we are opposed to 240 miles of our public highways becoming mining haul roads. Lives of the traveling public will be endangered, serious degradation of our vulnerable transportation network will occur, environmental impacts surely will take place, and economic development along our highways will be stifled. To date, there has been no safety analysis, highway infrastructure analysis, air quality impact assessment nor an economic impact analysis.
In addition to the plan’s serious safety concerns, costs incurred by the state of Alaska will increase significantly for maintenance and upgrades of our highways due to impacts from the increase in 80-ton heavy truck traffic. The full financial impact is unknown because no analysis has been completed by the Alaska Department of Transportation as it patiently awaits a completed plan by Kinross/Contango. We must remain vigilant to ensure current funding is used for priority projects already in the department’s project pipeline (STIP) and not allowed to be suddenly reprioritized because of this new ore transportation plan. At a recent public forum, Kinross stated it has no plans to contribute toward these costs. Kinross did, however, indicate they would support an increase in the highway gas tax. In other words, Alaskans would be responsible for paying the costs of increased highway maintenance and upgrades caused by a Canadian company’s unprecedented use of Alaska’s highways.
The magnitude of this ore transportation proposal appears to be a first in the nation. ASAH has not found a similar ore transport plan, measured in numbers of trucks, miles traveled or significant use of public roadways. There are reasons for this: Public highways aren’t intended to be used as haul roads, and safety is reason No. 1.
Despite assurances from Kinross, this use of our public highways is anything but a short-term “one and done” five-year project. International investment firms are being told a different story. The Tetlin mines are the first in Kinross’ newly minted and published business plan to access current and prospective gold mines within a 300-mile radius of Fairbanks within Interior Alaska’s Tintina mineral belt. Proximity to Alaska’s highway system, which allows Kinross to use our public highways to transport ore to Fort Knox on our dime and at your peril, is a key consideration for development of these gold prospects. International investors are being told this development is “on course to become the world’s highest-grade open-pit gold mine” with the “best in the world open-pit gold grade.” (M. Kozak, Cantor Fitzgerald equities analyst, Feb. 7, 2022) Utilizing this current transport proposal Kinross/Contango will continue to use our public highways as their haul roads for decades. (North of 60 Mining News)
The state of Alaska has both the legal responsibility and the moral obligation to promote and protect Alaska’s traveling public. It also has a duty of care to protect our safety, our valuable transportation infrastructure and our air quality. The Kinross/Contango ore transportation plan increases the very risks our state government should be minimizing. The health and safety of all Alaskans and visitors must never be jeopardized in favor of a corporate balance sheet.
This decision, spanning generations, presents a challenge, yes, but an opportunity as well for industry and the state of Alaska to look far ahead, evaluate available alternatives, and begin an exciting new chapter in long range resource development for Interior Alaska.
For more information please visit, www.everyfivemiles.com.