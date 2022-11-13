 Skip to main content
Investing in public education earns a healthy return

Take a moment and envision in your mind’s eye what you would like our community public schools to look like and be able to offer. Consider such things as class size, course offerings, extracurricular activities, recruiting and retaining high quality teachers and educational support staff, facility qualities, options for student learning, and so forth. Be creative and innovative in your thinking.

Then think about what you would like for each of our graduates. For me, my vision is that each student will become a competent, confident, curious, caring and contributing citizen. Years ago, an elder told me on a flight from Tanana to Kaltag that we expect a lot of our high school graduates. However, he said, we need to look a few years further down the line after they have a chance to reflect on what they learn, gain experience, and mature. That is when we see who they are. Since then, I have loved to see my former students in their mid-20s and beyond as they engage in careers and begin families.

Tim Doran currently serves on the Fairbanks School Board and was a longtime principal at Denali Elementary before retiring. This is written in his personal capacity and does not necessarily represent the views of organizations with which he is associated.

