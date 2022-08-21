Injustice continues in the case of the Fairbanks Four

We have not forgotten the Fairbanks Four case or the Fairbanks Four.
On Dec. 17, 2015, Marvin Roberts, Eugene Vent, Kevin Pease and George Frese, collectively known as the Fairbanks Four, were released from prison after being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for 18 years.
In exchange for immediate release from prison, the state demanded that the Four sign away their right to sue the city and its officers. If they did not sign, they faced many more months or years in jail, even if the judge agreed they had proved their innocence.
This coercive agreement has allowed injustice to continue, not only for the Four, but also for John Hartman, the young man who was murdered by a different group of young men. Two men have confessed to Hartman’s murder while in prison for committing other murders. One of these confessions sat on a Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) officer’s desk for years with no action taken.
Sadly, it appears justice and acknowledgment by the FPD of any wrongdoing must be sought through litigation, rather than simply being acknowledged and addressed. No one has ever apologized to the Four for taking nearly half their lives away from them; nor have they been compensated for those lost years behind bars. Meanwhile, the men who actually committed the murder continue to avoid any responsibility. One was even granted immunity.
Requiring wrongfully imprisoned men to sign away their civil rights in exchange for freedom demonstrates that in today’s society, organizations are more concerned with limiting liability rather than doing the right thing. We would hope the governor, the city mayor and city council members will consider this because, as public servants, they also serve Roberts, Vent, Pease and Frese. The civil case of Roberts v. City of Fairbanks is moving slowly through the courts. This case seeks to open the door to allow the Four to hold the FPD accountable and seeks compensation for their wrongful convictions.
It has been sometime since any rallies were held in support of the Fairbanks Four. It has been too long since there has been any public outcry about the case and the way it was ineptly handled and a confession from one of the true perpetrators, William Holmes, ignored and buried in a box at the FPD.
As leaders in Fairbanks, we want to again remind the public that justice has not been served. There has been no accountability for how the case was originally investigated or prosecuted. There has been no transparency on how FPD or the state of Alaska have worked to ensure systemic change has been made so this type of situation does not occur again.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit opinion, issued on Jan. 22, 2020, allowed the Fairbanks Four to continue their lawsuit against the city of Fairbanks. The opinion reminds us of some key testimony given at the post conviction relief hearing held in 2015. We quote, in part:
• William Holmes testified that he, Jason Wallace and three other men had murdered Hartman;
• Eleven witnesses corroborated Holmes’ account;
• Four witnesses testified that Wallace had confessed to killing Hartman and provided consistent, interlocking accounts corroborating that fact;
• An Alaska State Trooper testified that an investigation corroborated key elements of Holmes’ confession and failed to find any evidence of Plaintiff’s guilt;
• Alibi witnesses provided accounts of the activities and whereabouts of the Plaintiffs on the night of the murder, establishing that Plaintiffs were never together that night and could not have murdered Hartman or assaulted Dayton; and
• Forensic experts testified that the prosecution improperly advanced “evidence” that Frese’s boot print matched the injuries on Hartman’s face, stating that there was no scientifically reliable way to make this determination.
25 years of injustice is too complicated to cover in 750 words. We simply ask that the governmental entities that created this injustice in 1997 and, who have perpetuated it ever since, finally accept responsibility.
Steve Ginnis is executive director of Fairbanks Native Association.
Aaron Schutt is president and CEO of Doyon, Limited.
Brian Ridley is chief/chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Sharon McConnell is executive director of Denakkanaaga.
Shirley Lee is justice director of Fairbanks Native Association.