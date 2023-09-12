 Skip to main content
Increasing subsidies for Cook Inlet natural gas is a bad idea. Here's why.

The oil tax for Cook Inlet is permanently capped at $1 a barrel. The natural gas tax for Cook Inlet is permanently capped at 18 cents per thousand cubic feet.

The miniscule state taxes are supposed to be an economic incentive to drill for more gas in Cook Inlet.

Dermot Cole, a longtime columnist and reporter from Fairbanks, writes about Alaska politics and other topics on his blog Reporting From Alaska, which can be found at www.dermotcole.com.

