In today's landscape, a need for invigorating Earth Day celebrations

It has been over 50 years since the first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. Our country had enjoyed the benefits of the industrial revolution without attention to controlling its products. Rivers actually burned, atmospheric gases dissolved surfaces, and lung disease was rampant. I was attending UCLA in the early 60s and went to their pool to swim laps for exercise. The smog burned my lungs so badly that I never tried that again. The days I could see Catalina Island from my ninth floor dorm room were severely limited.
In 1969 Gaylord Nelson, Democratic senator from Wisconsin, and Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey from California, hired a 25-year-old Harvard student, Dennis Hayes, to organize a national celebration to focus on our country’s environmental crisis. The chosen date of April 22 allowed university students to participate, and campuses across the nation joined in. In New York City streets were blocked, and educational programs and music drew thousands of participants. That first Earth Day celebration in 1970 became a yearly event. By 1990, 200 million people in 141 countries participated with their own celebrations.
And what have been some of the results of the awareness raised by Earth Day? In 1970 an executive order by President Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency which implemented regulations with consequence. The Clean Air Act was passed by Congress that same year, and two years later amendments to the Federal Water Pollution Control Act of 1948 became known as the Clean Water Act. Thus began the era of the environmental movement and the division between industrialists and environmentalists. It has been a long series of battles with no group every totally happy. Rapid development with unregulated exploitation has slowed, and thoughtful planning has been required prior to habitat disruption. However, resentment and confrontation form a daily battle line between economic development and environmental protection.
And where are we in 2022? Today we are on the edge of a new crisis, not one we can see as easily as polluted landscapes. With the entire climate system changing and threatening life as we know it, we are on the edge of a new period of needed adaptation. More regulations bring more resentment and hostility, yet without them there is no change. As America lives with a radically partisan Congress currently obsessed with social problems, the climate crisis continues to set on a rear burner. Our attention is focused on our emergence from a pandemic, rising inflation, lack of adequate health care, homelessness, and a myriad of social problems. Meanwhile the Earth’s atmospheric temperature slowly creeps upward toward a point of no return without radical change.
Perhaps it is time to once again reinvigorate Americans with a super Earth Day celebration to inspire action and cohesion and to accept common goals. America’s social problems will soon be magnified by the effects of drought, soaring temperatures, failure of food supplies, new diseases, and the effects of a warming climate.
This Friday, April 22, is the 53rd official Earth Day recognized in the United States. Fifty years from now, what kind of environment will our children find? Perhaps by then Earth Day will have become a day of peaceful reflection on a successful adaptation to change, or perhaps we will need far more than another Earth Day celebration to salvage our fragile planet.