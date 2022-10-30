 Skip to main content
In support of Alaska’s fair and impartial judiciary

A justice system that is impartial and fair to all is not easily achieved, but always worth the effort. Whatever one’s opinion about the selection and retention of Alaska’s judiciary we should be mindful of the peril of allowing partisan fervor to politicize our judicial system.

I worked a 23-year career as a police officer in Alaska, followed by 11 years of service in the Legislature. Across our great state, I observed Alaskans are marked by strength and weakness, joy and sorrow, gain and loss, and not defined by partisan view. People are just people, and all need help from time to time. Often, this brings them to the courthouse, seeking justice, and fair solutions to difficult situations.

Chuck Kopp is a lifelong Alaskan, a retired police officer and police chief, former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and a policy consultant.

