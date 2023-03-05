 Skip to main content
If the unthinkable happens, will Kinross claim responsibility?

We all know about Kinross Gold’s ill-conceived five-year plan to allow giant 95-foot-long 80-ton ore trains to travel Alaska roads between Tok and Fairbanks 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. What we don’t know is when the first innocent Alaskan(s) will be maimed, crippled or killed by this plan.

Whether caused by local drivers or Kinross’s chosen subcontractor, Black Gold, minor and major accidents are inevitable.

Dirk Tordoff is a lifelong Alaskan and is a retired researcher and archivist. He resides in Fairbanks.

