I’m running for office because I want my daughter to be able to stay and build her life in Alaska

I wish every kid in Alaska could have a childhood like mine. Growing up in Fairbanks, I spent countless hours running around in the woods next to our home, making up games with my brother and sister. We skated on outdoor rinks all winter, camped and fished and swam in the Chena River all summer, and took family trips to Valdez to get out on the water and fill our freezer with silver salmon.

My dad was a carpenter turned firefighter, and my mom was a Fairbanks Pioneer Home cook. Both of my parents worked hard to make ends meet and to set their kids up for success.

Heidi Drygas, a former Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, is running for lieutenant governor alongside Bill Walker, who was the 11th governor of Alaska from 2014 to 2018. Bill and Heidi encourage you to rank them first in the Nov. 8 election.

