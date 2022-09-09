 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to destroy the prison system from the inside

Before I start, I know I must address the question foremost in your mind: “Why on Earth would anybody want to destroy our nation’s prison system?”

Simply put, because it is being over-utilized by our state and federal governments and hundreds of thousands of American citizens are being unnecessarily incarcerated, and others often for prison stretches longer than absolutely necessary. Further, our nation’s prison system has become so corrupt and so malicious to those housed in them that something must be done to change status quo. If this means breaking the system, then so be it.

Floyd E. Harshman lives in Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.