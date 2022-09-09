How to destroy the prison system from the inside

Before I start, I know I must address the question foremost in your mind: “Why on Earth would anybody want to destroy our nation’s prison system?”
Simply put, because it is being over-utilized by our state and federal governments and hundreds of thousands of American citizens are being unnecessarily incarcerated, and others often for prison stretches longer than absolutely necessary. Further, our nation’s prison system has become so corrupt and so malicious to those housed in them that something must be done to change status quo. If this means breaking the system, then so be it.
All prisons run on prisoner labor, without “prison labor” they cannot maintain their functional ability. Prisoners cook, clean, repair and maintain the prisons that house them. If they ever stopped doing so — simply, lay down and stayed down, quit working their prison jobs — the prisons would collapse.
Running prisons is expensive. The only reason there are so many prisons today is because the prisoners work the vast majority of jobs within them. If they had to hire outside workers (with outside wages) to fill in all those jobs, the cost of running prisons would skyrocket and soon become impractical. Paying state or federal wages is bad enough, but the retirement packages that traditionally go with these jobs would send the cost through the roof. This is the prisons’ Achilles heel.
No single prison could pull this off by itself. But a single prison doing this — laying down and staying down, refusing to work even a single prison job — could be the catalyst needed for other prisons to join in … especially if they understood the goal: freedom and/or more humane treatment within the prison system.
All prisons have a system, a hierarchy within. I am referring to the prisoner hierarchy and not the staff hierarchy. This hierarchy must be both consulted and convinced to support this prison labor laydown. Having personally talked with these “reps” and “shot callers” before, I know this will not be an easy sell as many have reached accommodations with the prison staff’s hierarchy. They fear the inevitable repercussions that will come from their complicity in this social movement. Still, most are smart enough to see the benefits not to mention the direction the wind is blowing, and give it their support. Only the most “corrupted” shot callers will refuse and they will be removed, forcibly if necessary, from office by their fellow prisoners.
It is estimated that 50% of all prisoners would be released within a two-to-three-year period. With the cost of running and maintaining prisons so high, only those truly dangerous to our society would remain locked up. This fact alone will generate the support it needs in the general prison population. Freedom is a powerful motivator.
Now imagine if this was a coordinated attack (the laydown). Say one of the many prison advocate groups decided to promote this laydown and provided this information to its members and the families of these members in the many prisons around the nation. As this is a nonviolent way to accomplish the worthy goal of prison reform, this is a distinct possibility.
After the period of time necessary to dissimulate the information to the various prisons throughout the nation, a date could be set for the laydown, say a symbolic day like July 4 … all prisons could then strike on the same day. The cracks in the prison system would be seen and felt almost immediately … though a six-month lockdown should be expected as the prisons’ opening counter move.
Please note that the prisons have been planning for this for eventuality some time. This is the reason they have positioned “camps” outside their USPs and prison complexes. They use these camps to make meals and take care of the prison grounds. But not inside the fence. Though they may consider this as the strike continues. Still, it will not be enough in the long run… in my opinion.
Having personally been through some laydowns and their inevitable lockdowns, I know how they work and the moves and countermoves. I also know the staff are basically lazy and do not want to do the labor required to maintain the prisons themselves. Short time they can be counted on to fill in for lost prison labor, but not for the long haul. It is because of this shortcoming that we will win the war. They will continue applying pressure to their superiors to hire someone else to do the work, so they do not have to. Human nature.
If the prisoners ever come together and unify their efforts, they can break the prison system. It is my hope that they will.
I believe breaking the current prison system would ultimately be beneficial to our society. America is over utilizing the prison system, incarcerating people who do not really need or deserve to be incarcerated. I was one of those individuals. I served 10 years federal prison for “pot.” Our nation houses over 25% of the world’s prisoner population. It is time for a change.
Floyd E. Harshman lives in Fairbanks