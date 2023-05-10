How to create uneducated Alaskans

Imagine that you wanted to create an uneducated population. How would you start? The conversation might go something like this:
“Let’s start by making teaching less attractive, so that educators are no longer competing for jobs. Maybe we can make the profession so unattractive that schools will end up hiring people who don’t have any background in education. How could we do that?”
“Teachers in Alaska used to have a retirement system that guaranteed them some standard of living in their old age if they stayed in the profession. We took that away from them. Fewer people want to be teachers now, and once people find out what a hard job it is, a lot of them leave the profession. There is a shortage of teachers all across the state.”
“We can keep adding to teachers’ workloads as well. Classes keep getting bigger, we require more testing and record-keeping, and we mandate that teachers do lots of trainings, but we don’t give them any time to do them.”
“Let’s also require that schools provide special programs, like those in “The Alaska Reads Act”, but not give them any funding for tutors or smaller classes. All that extra work will fall to teachers, or just not get done. Teachers will be frustrated because they’d really like to help those kids learn to read. We can blame the schools for not meeting our requirements, even though we never gave them the tools they’d need to succeed.”
“I love it! Blaming the schools is a great idea. It lowers morale and might cause even more teachers to leave the profession.”
“Hey, how about we require teachers to submit all their lesson plans for approval by every parent, at least two weeks in advance? We could say it was about parental rights, even though most parents are not going to want to review all those plans.”
“Great idea! Having to submit all those lesson plans weeks in advance would limit what they could teach! They certainly wouldn’t be able to individualize to meet each student’s needs — they’d never be able to get individual plans approved by parents in time! And they couldn’t build lessons around kids’ interests or current events, so lessons would become less meaningful for kids, and they’d learn less.”
“How about this: we pay parents to keep their kids out of school! We could send money directly to families who say they are homeschooling, but never follow up to see how the money is spent.”
“Do you think we could get away with that? How much money should we give them?”
“Lots! Well, the Base Student Allocation, the money the state gives schools to educate each student, has been holding steady at just under $6000 per pupil for a long time now, even as everything else has gotten more expensive. And of course, public schools must educate every child who walks through the door, no matter what sort of educational, disciplinary or emotional needs they have. That’s difficult, and it costs money. We could give parents more than that just to teach their own kids at home, say, an extra $1000 per child?”
“I like how you think. That would make less money available to public schools and further demoralize educators. Let’s do it!”
That obviously isn’t a real conversation, but all of the suggestions mentioned above are either current policy within the State of Alaska or have been proposed by state legislators or by the administration. HB 105 and 165 are only the latest in a long series of attacks on public education.
I don’t want to believe that those involved are really hoping for a failed public education system or uneducated Alaskans, but that will be the end result of these policies. If you care about the future of this state, let your representatives know that you want legislation that supports the education of all of our children.
Sarah Swift Masterman is a resident of Fairbanks who attended Fairbanks public schools and, with her husband, raised two children who also attended schools here in Fairbanks. Sarah worked as a public school teacher in Alaska for more than 20 years. She now works in the children’s department at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Library.