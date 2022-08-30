How to break the habit of dropping your cigarette butts wherever

This is a gentle reminder to all you longterm Interiorites and to all you new folks living in the Interior of Alaska, specifically Fairbanks and North Pole and all points north, south, east and west.
We have been pretty lucky over the years to not have a major California-style wildfire knocking on our doorsteps. The closest so far was the Brock Road fire 2009, within a quarter of a mile of the subdivision I live in. That was a day to remember. Thank you to all who fought for two days to get it under control and then spent the next two weeks in mop-up. It was a human- caused fire.
So, here’s the reminder. Gently I shall say to each and all of you ... keep your spent butts off the ground. That’s your spent cigarette butts.
Start now to break the nasty habit of dropping, flinging or throwing them onto the ground. Or onto the roads where they can be blown and fanned into flame. Or into the ditches and the trees along the roadside where dried layers of grasses and sedges can cradle an ember until a decent gust of wind from a passing vehicle can bring it to life.
Just because you take a last puff doesn’t mean that cigarette (or cigar) butt is done with its life. It’s still “hot.” Break that habit now before your butt burns the butts of innocent wildlife or other people.
Here’s some suggestions what you can do with those lazy butts of yours that are not done burning.
Carry an empty soda can in your car with a small amount of liquid in it. When you are finished with your butt, drop it into the soda can and feel proud of yourself when you hear the sizzle — that means that little butt’s fire is extinguished and not a threat to anyone. Eventually, you may get sick of smelling soggy butts in a can. This may just lead you to quit smoking. Woo hoo! You just saved your life and many others.
Another idea for those who hike or ride bikes or do otherwise super healthy things while they smoke(?) — carry an empty metal water bottle, again with a little water in the bottom. Put your spent butt in the water bottle and get that same “safety first” woo hoo just like the soda can smokers. Better yet, someday just quit smoking and enjoy the fresh air while you bike, hike or are otherwise healthfully enjoying the out of doors.
If you absolutely have to drop your spent butt on the ground, then break that butt up with your fingers, spit on it, dig a hole with your foot, place the mashed-up butt in the ground and cover it. Do the stomp-butt dance on top of it. If you have liquid with you, pour some of that over the burial site. Or you could just abstain (not) smoke while you are out of doors. You could help meet the air quality attainment goals — every little bit helps.
If you are a vehicle smoker and enjoy watching that arc of sparks as you fling your hot butt out your window, then know that you can be fined for littering and/or kindling a potential wildfire. There’s some pretty hefty fines and jail time depending on the situation (Class A misdemeanor with one year in jail and a fine up to $10,000). So, think safety first. Don’t let your sparktacular become a wildfire.
And lastly, this one I do not recommend to try at home or anywhere else for that matter. But there are those who just can’t learn by being told but must have the experience in order to learn. Only for the most brave of you who just cannot part with smoking anywhere, anytime, anyplace, here’s the suggestion: be brave and stick the nearly spent butt in your mouth. Then salivate like all get out because it’s burning the inside of your mouth. Then spit it out. Mash it into the ground with the most robust of dancing. Spit on it again and moisten it with your saliva as your mouth responds to the blisters forming on your tongue and inside your cheeks. Here’s the physics in case you want to know why this extreme method works. By putting the butt in your mouth, you cut off the air supply from it, just like licking your fingers and pinching a wick. The dance will ensure you stomp the last life out of the cigarette butt and unclench your anatomical butt for setting your mouth on fire. Extreme methods for extreme people. Please do not try this at home or anywhere else.
Once again, just a gentle reminder to properly extinguish your butts. Break the old habit now. Be smart. No fires shall you start.
It may not be fire season right now but it will be back.
Chris Fortenberry lives in North Pole.