House Bill 105 brings tangible harm to LGBT students

I am writing in opposition to House Bill 105, proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
I grew up attending school in Fairbanks. I went to elementary and middle school at Barnette Magnet School before moving to West Valley High School.
I came out to my parents and friends as gay in the eighth grade and since I have been an avid activist for the rights of LGBT individuals in the Fairbanks community. As the president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at West Valley, this bill emotionally eviscerated me. The requirement for students to obtain parental permission before attending activities regarding gender identity and sexuality would force many students I know personally to risk homelessness or physical and emotional abuse to attend our school’s GSA.
In GSA we in no way indoctrinate students into a particular way of thinking. We don’t discuss explicitly sexual topics, and we discuss no topics that students wouldn’t already be aware of as we live in a world where LGBT people’s existence is a reality in the day-to-day life of most Americans. GSA is entirely run by students as is required for clubs of its kind. There is no teacher indoctrination into elicit ideology. GSA is a safe space for students who are unable to find community in our school, and it offers resources for students facing harassment and isolation because of their gender identity and sexual orientation.
I have a close friend who identifies as nonbinary and changed their name in the school system and currently goes by they/them pronouns. It would have been unsafe for my friend to tell their parents about their gender identity, name and pronoun change. If their mother found out about this change, they would become homeless and likely drop out of school as many children forced from their homes must do. You may think that this individual could simply continue to use their birth name and pronouns; however, that isn’t a realistic scenario.
During online school, my friend was forced to use their birth name and pronouns, and the mental and emotional distress caused by that situation led them to drop out of school and become unable to finish their school year online. My friend was ultimately able to return to school when in-person classes began but their prospects, educational quality and safety were negatively affected by an inability to use their name and pronouns in school.
The requirement of individuals to use the bathroom that correlates with their gender assigned at birth will not only force transgender students into unsafe situations where they could be physically harmed but also sexualizes students and implies an inaccurate predatory nature of transgender individuals. This section of the proposed bill lacks an understanding of transgender people as individuals and makes assumptions about the nature of student life that is inaccurate.
As an individual who is close with many transgender students, I can tell you with complete certainty that the safety of students who identify with their gender assigned at birth is not harmed in the slightest by transgender individuals using the restroom and locker room that better aligns with their gender identity.
The implementation of this bill would put hundreds, if not thousands, of transgender students at risk for harassment, assault, and bullying in their biological restrooms. Forcing these students to use the incorrect bathroom would not only out students to their peers as transgender, but also disregards the identities of said individuals and dehumanizes their existence.
In all of my years as a student, community leader and gay woman, I have never seen a bill introduced in Alaska that would do more tangible harm to LGBT students than House Bill 105.
After reading the bill today in GSA at lunch I began to cry. This bill has no regard for my humanity as a gay woman.
This bill dehumanizes, objectifies and separates LGBT individuals from their classmates. It directly targets the content of the speech of LGBT students and silences us.
I urge you, members of the Fairbanks community, to go to Akleg.gov and find the email address for your district’s senator and representative.
Please send an email to them opposing the proposed bill.
It will drastically decrease the chances of the bill passing and help improve the lives of LGBT students across Alaska.
Zoe Fosheeq is senior attending West Valley High School and a voter in the Fairbanks area.
