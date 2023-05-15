 Skip to main content
Honoring fallen peace officers who died serving Alaskans

Today, Alaska Peace Officer Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty to protect and serve our communities as peace officers. They are our heroes, our role models, our friends and our family members. They have made the ultimate sacrifice for a cause greater than themselves: the safety and well-being of their fellow Alaskans.

As Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety and a 30-year Alaska State Trooper, I have witnessed firsthand the courage and dedication of these fallen officers. I have also seen the pain and grief of their loved ones, who must cope with the loss of someone they cherished. I have attended too many funerals, too many memorials, too many vigils.

James Cockrell is the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety. He is a 30-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers.

