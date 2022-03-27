Highway ore haul: It's not the mining, it's the safety

Much of the conversation about the proposed Manh Choh gold mine near Tetlin would make you think the chief complaints about it were tied to the mining of the gold resource itself.
Among the people I have had discussions with about this, the main concern is not the mining so much as it is about the use of the public highway system in the service of private enterprise. We certainly need the resources, and these minerals don’t grow on trees, and the several large mines in the Interior (Pogo, Fort Knox among them) seem to have been developed in as good a manner as one could hope for with respect to environmental standards. And, yes, they have supplied a lot of folks with good jobs
However, the proposed ore hauling plan, involving hundreds of 95- to 120-foot long, dual trailer, 80-ton ore trucks plying the road system from Tetlin to the Fort Knox mine (and returning empty) means there would be one of these behemoths going one way or the other every 7½ minutes, around the clock, every day, for four to five years. Let’s take that apart for a second.
First, the operational time frame. The owners say the mine has an operational lifetime of four to five years. If I am not mistaken, the same was said of the Fort Knox mine almost 30 years ago. Also, they say the area surrounding the proposed mine may have more significant “plays” as well, and that could extend the length of time ore would need to be hauled on our highways for processing.
Second, the idea is being floated of having Fort Knox remain the sole ore processing center for all future mines within a 300-mile radius of Fairbanks. That would mean this type of highway use would continue for decades, from every direction.
We always hear the argument for jobs, and hopefully some good ones would go to the people located near the mines, but what about the hundreds of truck drivers that will be needed to move this ore? The nation is already in a crisis due to lack of drivers, and any new ones coming to Alaska might be woefully deficient in skills required for heavy load, dual trailer and/or winter condition driving. Do we want them lumbering through our towns and cities? Tok, Delta and North Pole would be relatively easy to pass through on existing highways, but it would be a nightmare of logistics, safety and traffic to get through Fairbanks and up the Steese highway to Fort Knox.
How about the effects on tourism? Once these trucks start rolling, tourists along the Alcan, Richardson and Steese highways will have to negotiate 250 miles of almost back-to-back ore trucks, just like the rest of us. And, speaking of the rest of us, how will we like trying to pass a slow ore truck 120 feet long in the winter with blowing snow? It’s already hard (and dangerous) enough just to pass a car in those conditions. The proposed 10-12 extra slow lane pullouts along the route will hardly be enough to afford motorists to safely negotiate this circus.
I understand that all kinds of business entities utilize the public road system all the time, and they do not have to pay extra to mitigate the costs of road repair, but each of these ore trucks are calculated to do as much damage with each trip as would hundreds of cars. At that rate the roads we all rely on for safe, convenient travel for business or pleasure will be in constant need of repair, all at public expense for the expressed benefit of multi-national (foreign) companies who will pay extremely low royalties on the resources they extract and sell to the world market.
The mine developers admit this ore is of extremely high, world class concentration, yet they insist that to make their investment worthwhile they need to use the road system supported by you and me, the state of Alaska and the federal government through highway funds.
If the ore is truly that high-grade, and there are other promising ore fields nearby, (check out contango.webflow.io for their assessment of the resources of the surrounding area) I suggest they use some of the huge profits they will reap to build ore processing facilities closer to, if not right at, the site of the mine.
No, it is not about the mine and mining; it is about safety, peace of mind, noise, inconvenience, congestion, road damage, and, of course, safety.