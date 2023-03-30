 Skip to main content
Higher wages for childcare workers is a state investment

Members of Alaska’s House Finance Committee struggled with a vote to pass a budget amendment that would go far to improve the historically low wages childcare providers earn in Alaska. Members of the body will likely have one more opportunity to make things right next week when floor votes are held on amendments to the state’s operating budget.

An amendment introduced to bolster the childcare sector by adding $7.5 million to be used for provider wages fell short by a single vote despite having bipartisan support. The amendment originally asked for $15 million, the true amount needed to lift up childcare providers.

Charles Westmoreland is a writer, researcher, and former managing editor of the Juneau Empire. Blue Shibler is executive director of the Southeast Alaska Association of the Education Young Children, and previously served as administrator for Discovery Preschool.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or opinions of the News-Miner.

