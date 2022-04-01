Helping positive childhood experiences take root in Alaska

Children are literally our future — they might be only 25% of Alaska’s population today, but they’re 100% of tomorrow’s adults. When we provide our children with safe, stable and nurturing environments in which to learn, play and grow, we build a bright future for Alaska. Creating that tomorrow starts today, and it starts with us.
While most Alaska children grow up safe and healthy, the unfortunate reality is that many do not. Alaska has one of the highest rates of child abuse and neglect, per capita, in the nation. Over 17% of Alaskan adults say they experienced a high number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) when they were young. More than a quarter of Alaska adults have experienced traumatic childhood events like physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, violence in the home, or having a parent with a substance abuse problem. For National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, I call on all Alaskans to stop these statistics and protect our next generation.
When recalling negative experiences from our own childhoods, adults often remark, “I don’t want anyone else to experience what I went through.” We have an inherent desire to make the future better for our children and, together, we can make that wish a reality. Children alone don’t have the power to change their situations, we are their voices and their protectors.
Parenting is the world’s toughest “job.” Parenting comes with more responsibility and stress than any other occupation and at times comes with few rewards. The immense responsibility, daily grind, incessant worry and, at times, the lack of control can all wear down a caregiver’s ability to cope and can lead to a situation that puts a child at risk. As a parent, know you won’t be perfect and that is okay. You are not the only one feeling overwhelmed or inadequate. Most importantly, know that it is okay to ask for help. And, when you see other parents struggling, lend a hand to support them. Most parents want their children to thrive, but they can’t always do it alone. Let them know you have had similar experiences and you are available to help.
If you’re not a parent, your support still matters. Think back to a positive experience from your own childhood — maybe you had a teacher who encouraged you to achieve your dreams, an aunt who listened sympathetically to your problems, or a neighbor who offered to help when your family fell on tough times. For children struggling at home, supportive relationships with other adults in the community makes a huge difference. Having non-parent adults take an interest in their lives helps children develop strong interpersonal skills and build lifelong healthy relationships. Be that supportive adult in another child’s life today; just like you, they’ll remember it when they grow up.
If you would like more information about child abuse prevention happening in our community, please contact the Resource Center for Parents & Children (RCPC) at 907-456-2866. RCPC houses multiple resources to help families who have gone through traumatic experiences. This includes parenting classes and support, case management, and a myriad of other resources with the goal to create safer, healthier, and more nurturing homes. We also house Stevie’s Place Child Advocacy Center. This program is designed as a child-friendly, neutral setting that provides children who may have experienced maltreatment and their non-offending family members support and advocacy during investigations. Stevie’s Place works alongside law enforcement, child protection, and forensic medical services when there are allegations of child sexual abuse, serious physical abuse, or when a child may have witnessed a violent crime. We house the only Child Advocacy to serve the Interior Region of Alaska.
If a child does disclose abuse to you, believe them. Immediately report the allegation by calling 1-800-478-4444 or emailing reportchildabsue@alaska.gov. Every victim deserves to have their case investigated by a trained expert. And, by listening, believing and reporting, you’ll let that child know their voice has power and their safety matters. They’ll remember your support, and it will make a difference in their life.
It doesn’t take much to make a positive impact on a child; any Alaskan can do it. Every day that we do, we grow a better tomorrow for Alaska. Together, we can safeguard our children and our future. Together, we can prevent child abuse and neglect.
Learn more about Child Abuse Prevention Month and growing positive experiences at www.alaskachildrenstrust.org or find Alaska Children’s Trust on social media.