Help and support for Alaskans with eating disorders

From social media to Covid-19, Alaska children and teens face more challenges than ever before to their mental health and self-esteem. Resources and professional help are limited. That is especially true for people in Alaska suffering from eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.
We co-founded the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance (AKEDA) in 2019 to ensure that no one had to walk this journey alone. Today, AKEDA offers support and resources for individuals and families affected by eating disorders, educational programs for providers and community organizations, body confidence programs, and advocacy for improved access to care.
The facts urge us to take action. Nine percent of Alaskans, or nearly 65,000 people, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. People of all ages and races can develop eating disorders, though people of color are half as likely to be diagnosed or to receive treatment. All genders can develop an eating disorder, though cases in females are twice as high. Nationally, 10,200 deaths per year are a direct result of an eating disorder. If left untreated, an eating disorder can make a loved one unrecognizable.
With May celebrated as National Mental Health Awareness Month, many who have struggled with eating disorders are speaking out with a message of hope, resilience and support.
Alexandra “Sasha” Guerra, a West Anchorage High School student, said a culture focused on dieting and thinness contributed to her own battle with eating disorders throughout childhood and adolescence. Her vocal teacher noticed a decline in her voice quality and breath. “I found I was losing my positive energy,” she said, “my motivation to do all the things I enjoy doing.”
Controlling her weight and dieting was an attempt to fit in to ensure she appeared a certain way to friends, family, and classmates. “I think what made the biggest difference in my recovery was realizing just how draining it is to live with an eating disorder.” Guerra is now learning to accept her physical appearance but knows that recovery is not a linear process.
Katie Schoff of Eagle River is a teacher and Miss Volunteer Alaska who has chosen addressing eating disorders as her platform. As an anorexia survivor, Schoff said the most important aspect for her recovery was having a strong support system. She encourages friends and family members to show their loved one with an eating disorder that they care about them.
“Even if it was small things, small acts of kindness, those small things really went a long way in my mind and really affected my well-being in a positive way,” she said.
Both Sasha’s and Katie’s stories, as well as others, are included on AKEDA’s website, at akeatingdisordersalliance.org.
AKEDA’s efforts include not only awareness, but also workshops, support groups and resources, such as an eating disorders boot camp conference on June 7 for all medical and mental health providers. The boot camp is eligible for continuing education units and covers practical tools providers can implement immediately. An early bird discount is available through May 23. Other services from AKEDA include regular support groups for adults with eating disorders and for families and caregivers, and information about eating disorders and lists of Alaska providers.
To register for the workshop, the conference or support groups, or for more information, visit akeatingdisordersalliance.org.