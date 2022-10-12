 Skip to main content
Growing knowledge, and possibly a treatment, for Rett Syndrome

October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month.

What is Reatt? Most people have never heard of Rett Syndrome unless someone they love is diagnosed with it through a genetic test. That’s what happened to our family when my beautiful granddaughter, Leah, was diagnosed 3½ years ago.

Pamela Samash lives in Nenana.

