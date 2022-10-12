Growing knowledge, and possibly a treatment, for Rett Syndrome

October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month.
What is Reatt? Most people have never heard of Rett Syndrome unless someone they love is diagnosed with it through a genetic test. That’s what happened to our family when my beautiful granddaughter, Leah, was diagnosed 3½ years ago.
Once diagnosed, we, like everyone else who discovers this for the first time, began to do extensive research. Here is what I have learned and wanted to share.
Rett doesn’t care about poor or rich, white or brown, or any other common factors. It can show up anytime, in any baby, although it is mostly found in girls. There’s no warning, no prevention, no guarantees.
The syndrome is categorized as a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that impacts the way the brain develops. It can cause a progressive loss of language and motor skills, such as the ability to crawl, walk or use their hands. It can also cause seizures and intellectual disabilities. The genetic condition is not hereditary. It can start off with a healthy baby meeting all their milestones — eating well, smiling, even talking — but then the child stops progressing and may even go backward in abilities. There are different variations, and each child with Rett is unique. Each journey with a child with Rett Syndrome is specific to them.
Generally speaking, not every person with Rett Syndrome may have digestive issues, cognitive difficulties or lose their ability to speak. Some may experience different degrees of muscle weakness, be sensitive to drugs and vaccines, and some have issues with their heart and breathing.
There is no cure or even a treatment for Rett. Instead, we treat the symptoms by prayer, diet, vitamins and minerals, special herbs, exercise (which is very important to strengthen their muscles), medical intervention if necessary, and therapy. But there is good news.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals has submitted an application to the FDA for a drug called Trofinetide, which has shown promise in treating Rett Syndrome. The International Rett Syndrome Foundation, an organization that provides support and regular news updates and seminars, is conducting a new study to help unlock treatments and cures for RS.
I have attended several of their seminars. I have learned that kids with Rett Syndrome can have problems with communication, but they are hearing everything and are intellectually on spot with everyone else, and full of personality and a sense of humor. We are careful what we say around my granddaughter because she understands everything.
Communication is a huge issue for patients, and it can be addressed with a computer that patients can use with their hands if they are able or even their eyes. The screen offers many pictures with short phrases for Leah to choose from like, “I’m cold” “I’m hungry,” “I love you,” or “I have to potty,” for example. These computers open a new world for these kids and build a critical bridge of understanding.
The classes also tal about diet and constipation, which goes with the low muscle tone in some kids with Rett. Fiber is important for them. The classes also addressed how their brains see the world around them and how to help patients navigate with this perspective.
I’ve only touched on some key points, but the important part I wanted to bring is that awareness helps bring healing. It encourages more research and support.
Some children may be misdiagnosed with autism or other medical conditions when they might have Rett instead. Rett has similarities to some types of autism in symptoms, but the therapies, medical interventions and diets may be different depending on the child. Autism is separate medical condition, so the correct diagnosis is important.
I’m hoping that anyone reading this understands that kids with Rett Syndrome are smart, fun and have so much to give to this world. Leah is an absolute joy and everyone who hangs out with her, loves her.
If you google Rett Syndrome, you may find some sad information. Keep in mind that this is relatively new and not all that we find on the internet applies to every person and every circumstance. I receive the IRSF magazine, and it’s full of kids and adults living their lives with Rett Syndrome. Some are struggling where others are doing great and living each day to the fullest.
Our job is to see each person as the wonderful individual that they are.
Pamela Samash lives in Nenana.