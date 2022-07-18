Grooming Ski Land for 60 more years of downhill recreation

What began in 1962 as a rope tow in the hills north of Fairbanks has grown to be one of the most loved staples of winter recreation that families have enjoyed for generations.
In 1991, the Birdsall family brought up a chairlift to replace the two rope tows and expand the area even more. The Birdsalls operated Ski Land as a family business in partnership with other families who owned property in the area. In 2015, the Cox family purchased the area and began making improvements and upgrades to secure the future of Ski Land, including constructing a beginner area and purchasing and installing a Magic Carpet. In 2021, Fairbanks Ski Coalition was formed by the current management along with members of the community to purchase, maintain and operate Ski Land as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We celebrated our 60th anniversary of downhill recreation in Fairbanks this past season.
Our community
One thing I love about Ski Land is, well, the people. The positive energy that every person brings with them, from the first day of the season to the last, makes even those 20 below days feel like an endless bluebird March. Living in the Interior can be tough, but residents understand the importance of appreciating the silver linings in the darkest nights. Heck, we even know how to find treasure in a transfer site. The excitement of discovering an untouched stash of powder on your favorite run, soaking up some spring sun on a trailside bench your friend’s dad built years ago, or breathing in the afternoon alpenglow through frosty nostrils are a few of the experiences many of us share and treasure about this area.
It’s a place that has grown from the hearts of the community. Today, there are parents teaching their kids how to ski on the same trails they grew up on, and our vision is that as our community grows, we honor our Alaska values by continuing the tradition of a home-grown experience and preserve the energy that makes this place special to so many of us.
Our future
There’s a certain kind of love for repurposed buildings and handsomely rusted equipment that only Alaskans can understand, but with that comes knowing when to move on in order to move forward, and Ski Land is no different. The humbly aged buildings have weathered countless boot-clad steps and grown thick beards of hoarfrost over the years, and costs of repairs and upgrades to our facilities and equipment is greater than we can sustainably endure.
Fairbanks Ski Coalition’s mission is to ensure the continuation and accessibility of quality skiing and snowboarding by expanding our facilities in conjunction with a growing population, while maintaining prices that make it a truly community oriented experience. It is through financial support from the community that we aim to achieve our goals for the benefit of residents and guests to Interior Alaska.
To me, Ski Land is a symbol of a community that is both nurturing and resilient, one that fosters honest connection, challenges you, inspires youthful curiosity, and provides a place to build a relationship with nature. It’s a community I love deeply and a place I’m proud to be a part of. To help support the future of Ski Land, donations can be made payable to Fairbanks Ski Coalition or online, as well as corporate sponsorship options through fairbanksskicoalition.org. We would be honored to have your financial support as we enter this new chapter.