Gorbachev deserves a hearty salute from Alaskans for reforming his country

There likely will be few tears shed in Russia over the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, who is broadly blamed for the collapse of the Soviet Union and resulting demise of that nation’s superpower status.

But Americans — and especially Alaskans — should raise a glass of ice-cold vodka to the visionary who ended the Cold War, reduced world tensions through nuclear disarmament and helped reunite long-separated Alaskans and Russians across the Bering Strait.

David Ramseur is the author of “Melting the Ice Curtain,” which documents the history of Alaska-Russia interaction, including Gorbachev’s many contributions. He is a former News-Miner report.

