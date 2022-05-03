George Orwell's dystopia showed up in the friend request

It was more than half a century ago when I first read George Orwell’s futuristic dystopian novel, "Nineteen Eighty-Four." The novel was assigned reading in the required freshman humanities course where I went to college. Of course, the humanities professor wanted the class to think seriously about the implications of “Big Brother, doublethink, thoughtcrime, Newspeak, the memory hole, and the telescreen.” Realizing, as sophisticated college freshmen, that we “needed the grade,” we humored the prof even though we knew, “That’ll never happen.”
Since that time, it’s undeniable that futuristic science fiction often predicted what was coming. We had “Flash Gordon” before space travel, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” before submarines, Aldous Huxley’s “soma” before Prozac, and Raspail’s “saints” before unchecked immigration. Science fiction has not been unfailingly accurate, but disturbingly predictive.
Like it or not, I have to face the fact that while I was living my rather prosaic life, Mr. Orwell’s dystopian future happened. If you’ve never had your wife’s smart phone tell her iPad to come up with ads for The Great Alaskan Bowl Company when all you did was talk about it while driving by on your way to Fred Meyer, your phone is as “dumb” as mine.
Additionally, there is the conspiracy theory that Facebook is watching you. It may not yet be as Orwellian as Big Brother and the telescreen, but clearly Facebook, Twitter and the other private social media platforms zealously monitor and enforce their content criteria rules. While we may not overtly be subjected to “two minutes hate,” on the telescreen, cutting back to two minutes might be a significant relief. Then there’s the suppression of free speech to prevent triggering stress on college campuses, the paranoia over Mr. Musk buying Twitter, and the Biden administration’s functional take on Orwell’s Ministry of Truth.
For those of you who are a little rusty on "Nineteen Eighty-Four," that would be the Department of Homeland Security’s newly announced “Disinformation Management Board.” Of course, we only know the interesting head of that board at this time, but the very term “disinformation” sounds rather like Newspeak to me. This is surely some colossal prank being played by the present administration. April first, however, was a month ago.
Still, the "Nineteen Eighty-Four" effect provides another analogy I can’t pass up. Orwell’s protagonist, Winston Smith had to cope with disappointing government-approved products uniformly named; “Victory” coffee, tobacco, etc. During the great toilet paper famine, I wryly compared Winston’s difficulties with “Victory” products to the scarcity of marginally effective TP. Even motorhome-grade TP doesn’t come close to competing with the informational “Victory products” today’s central government approves for us each day. Nevertheless, the great TP famine had its silver lining. It showed Alaskans, at least as individuals, could plan ahead over the shorter term.
Of course, the ultimate in Orwellian-derived paranoia is the fantastic notion that “There’s actually something to see here!” Given the personality cult Orwell assigned to "Big Brother," electing a president who campaigned by arguing his personality was superior to his opponent’s also seems a creepily Orwellian coincidence. And that was before daily presidential doublethink.
While Mr. Orwell seems to have accurately predicted much of what we can see if we’re watching today, I argue that he “Done us wrong!” It’s not so much that he told us how bad the future would be. It was when he told us. You see, "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published in 1949. The nation was in the flush of having just won World War II, the economy was expanding, we were busy liking Ike, and the future looked bright as far as anyone could see. What could go wrong?
At least for folks of my generation, Orwell’s fantasy was so unbelievably negative that many of us still believe “That could never happen here!” Our tendency to cling to the past means we simply refuse to consider that a presidential election could be stolen in the United States or that the resulting central government would set up a “Ministry of Truth.” After all, the government has assured us that our computerized voting system could never be hacked.
