Fury, shame and the death of Charles Akiviana

I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about Charles Akiviana dying in the cold. Fury and shame.
There is now a brand new city employee, serving as housing coordinator in the mayor’s office. Perhaps because she is brand new in the position she did not know about the homeless camp near Fred Meyers West. How many other camps are there? How many others in danger? How many such encampments in the borough at large? I know that there are people sheltering in the woods along the Parks Highway. I also believe that, historically, the Point in Time Count has been regarded as unreliable as an accurate count of people who are unhoused. We cannot think that it is a comprehensive census.
The fury: While our town has changed much in the last many years, little has changed for the unhoused in the same time period. I drive by empty buildings in our town all the time. Right near where Charles died stands a totally empty Walgreens building. Why are we not using these empty buildings not just for property tax income but to serve as emergency shelters? I want to know how other communities both in and out of state are responding when winter arrives. How did the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage become such a shelter? At the risk of sounding like a Fairbanksan, if they can do it so can we!
I want to go to the City Council, preferably with a large group of unhoused people and advocates for unhoused people. And do the same at the borough. So our elected officials do not have the opportunity not to see. Which entity will accept responsibility? The two-tier (three tier, really) governance of our community is not working for far too many people. The city of Fairbanks has Health and Social Services powers. Charles Akiviana died well within sight of Fred Meyer West, but just outside the city limits (which have been extended to incorporate Fred Meyer West). Do the city’s health and social services and its Housing Office and Crisis have responsibility just within city limits? The borough has emergency powers and is quick to say it does not have health and social service powers. Do the borough’s emergency powers cover such extreme and dangerous weather? As far as I can tell, yes.
From the FNSB Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan: “In the event of severe devastation throughout the FNSB region or beyond, fundamental resources such as water, food, first aid supplies, utilities, fuel, shelter, sanitation supplies, and basic survival supplies will be needed. FNSB may not have sufficient supplies and equipment on hand for an extended response. Arrival of state and/or federal assistance will likely be delayed for several days after an incident. The disaster response and recovery activities of the FNSB will be limited by: Inability of the general citizenry to be self-sufficient for more than seven days without additional supplies of food, water, medical, and shelter resources.” (Italics mine)
Can we not agree that dangerous temperatures are an emergency?
For me the question is: at what point does civil discourse give way to civil disobedience? At what point does listening with open ears turn into real action? The FNSB emergency management plan was written in 2014. It seems to me that it offers the borough the leeway to formulate a plan that keeps an up-to-date list of empty buildings, how to access them, and staff them in emergencies. (I think of The Salvation Army, The Red Cross for example.) What are we missing here? Are we as a community losing the ability to see our unhoused people as people, not only see them as ourselves but see them at all?
The shame: I ended my night in shame. Would I have picked Charles up, offered him shelter in my home? I don’t think so. Too much fear of unknown? Or did I not even think of it? I didn’t, don’t, think of that.
Not only open ears are needed. Apparently open eyes and open hearts are needed as well. I am going to have to examine myself and see how far I am willing to go to prevent another such tragedy. You?
We do have a model on how to work together as a community to assess and address such a challenge. Many years ago, a group, comprising representatives from the military, from the health community the hospital, the schools, child protection agencies, the Public Health Center, the ministry, and law enforcement agencies, came together to address the challenge of child abuse in our community. Each of these was seeing or trying to address some aspect of child abuse in the community. It took time and it took them working together but today there is the Resource Center for Parents and Children and knowledge about the stresses and challenges of child abuse. Let us come together again. It may take time but I think we need to act.