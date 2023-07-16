 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From a small jazz event, an arts festival grows into a phenomenon

Thanks to Kris Capps and the Fairbanks Daily New-Miner for the great article about the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in Thursday’s paper.

The News-Miner has been a loyal Festival supporter since the Festival began in 1980 when C. W. Snedden was the publisher.

Jo Ryman Scott is the founder and director emerita of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. She served as its director for 30 years until retiring from the position in 2009 at age 80.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.