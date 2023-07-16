From a small jazz event, an arts festival grows into a phenomenon

Thanks to Kris Capps and the Fairbanks Daily New-Miner for the great article about the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in Thursday’s paper.
The News-Miner has been a loyal Festival supporter since the Festival began in 1980 when C. W. Snedden was the publisher.
I’m grateful to the Festival’s director, James Menaker, his staff and the board for keeping the Festival alive and well during the pandemic. That took a lot of faith, courage and dedicated work. Now it’s off and running again! Hooray!
I only regret now that I can’t be there for the Festival’s opening concert today when long-time popular guest conductor Dr. Byron McGiilvary will present the Festival Chorus in the opening concert. I’m sure it will be a crowd pleaser.
I’m now planning to be in Fairbanks so I can attend Festival events for the last six days. I’ll have fun visiting classes and attending concerts.
Here’s a little history: Jazz Festival ‘80 was held in April of 1980. I had been a general music teacher in the Fairbanks schools since 1953. After I retired in 1974 I dreamed of starting a study-performance jazz festival in Fairbanks.
Though Fairbanks didn’t know that it needed a festival, I thought I could make my dream happen. I needed to find a popular musician who knew lots of great jazz musicians who could be the teachers and performers at our festival.
I had met the Boston musician Eddie Madden in the late 1970s. He was a popular instrumental jazz teacher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ wonderful Summer Fine Arts Camp. Our families became friends, and when I told Eddie about my dream of starting a jazz festival, he liked the idea and so did Ted DeCorso of the UAF Music Department. That’s how the festival began.
Eddie brought seven talented jazz musicians from the Boston Pops and Boston’s Berklee College of Music to be our guest artists and teachers that week.
When the Festival’s Jazz Band and all those guests performed with spotlight guest Clark Terry to a packed house at Hering Auditorium at that last concert that week in 1980, the Fairbanks community responded positively.
And then classical musicians asked to be included — that’s just what I’d hoped would happen. The next summer, we added classical music studies and the Festival was called “Jazz to Classics.”
In 1982, local dance, theater and visual arts enthusiast wanted those areas of study to be added so the name was officially changed to the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
And throughout the years, many other areas of studies were added.
After 30 years of producing the Festival, I retired in 2009. I was 80 years old. I’d had a great run.
Now, at age 94, I’m missing Dick Scott who passed away in February 2020. I’m feeling great and I’m living in a nice retirement community in Tucson but my heart will always be in Fairbanks.
I hope to see many of my long-time friends during my return visit this year.
And I again thank James Menaker and everyone involved for keeping the spirit of the festival alive. The festival still means a lot to me.
Jo Ryman Scott is the founder and director emerita of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. She served as its director for 30 years until retiring from the position in 2009 at age 80.