Freedom dies one moderate at a time

Dear moderate voter, apparently, you’re being wooed. Will you vote? This time? There’s no telling. The liberals will try to boost your ego to sway you to their delusional state of things so you’ll vote them in office. However, the Left has no claim on morality, only emotionally driven decisions. And all they offer are feel-good services that are plunging our economy into ruin. But it looks shiny. What they don’t say is that it’s for elites, not for you.
We are extreme. And why not? Alaskans get to narrowly focus on what matters in and for our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We need the ability to survive and that means to burn wood, save our money from unnecessary projects and taxation, defend our rights given by God Himself, and make informed consensual medical decisions for ourselves and our family.
The plandemic has hurt us all, from unconstitutional mandates that denied us medical services to destroying our livelihood. One thing has been undoubtedly clear, the “leaders” are leading, just into ruin as long as they promote socialistic, anti-God and anti-freedom measures. I applaud all who run on both sides because it means you care enough to do something about it. They want respect for their institutions but deny us ours, you know, the ones like church, marriage and family. It is out of compassion and decency that we stand up for your freedoms, your God-given rights. Don’t mistake kindly manners as morals. Liberals will kindly and genteelly take your rights away and subject you to a forced vaccination that could seriously impair or kill you all the while calling you outrageous names for declining to partake in a medical experiment.
Conservatives aren’t out to dismantle government. We seek to make it limited the same as our Founding Fathers intended. It is not God. It does not grant rights and has no legal authority to take them away. Protesters for the mask mandates at schools and hospitals are peaceful. It’s their right to congregate and speak their mind even if we disagree.
The liberals clamor to kick God out of our schools and public offices. They’ve succeeded in making it depraved in almost every sense because there is an explicit lack in decency. The liberals will raise your taxes and spend your hard-earned money into oblivion. If your life, children, health, parental rights, job, livelihood, credentials, etc, were at stake, you’d be angry too. Conservatives are going to fight to protect you.
Conservatives are the rational ones as long as logic is part of the discussion. The rest are just trained better at handling an outraged public. They say “peace, peace” when there is no peace.
Lance Roberts, Patricia Silva, Kevin McKinley, Jeff Rentzel, Andrew Graham, Jerry Cleworth, Jonathan Bagwill and Bryce Ward understand how important this election is. They will stand as vanguards against tyranny by those that would move us toward socialism and, ultimately, communism. They might just appear antagonistic to those foolish enough to try it too. They understand that freedom is more important than looks, and needs are more important than wants, and they’re wise enough to know the difference. Or maybe it’s just common sense.
Oct. 5, 2021, could be the most important local election of our time. Choose between good and evil. There’s no middle ground. Socialism or freedom. Pick a side. You’ll be respected more.
Freedom dies one moderate at a time, when good men do nothing. Vote like your life depends on it.