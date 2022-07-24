Former teacher's views diminish the Fairbanks school district's achievements

I have spent the last two years serving on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. In this time, I have visited many schools and programs and learned so much about our employees and students and families. I am honored to say that I have learned a lot about what seems like a million different aspects of education. My understanding has grown and, along with it, my appreciation for all the people who make up the team that provides the quality education we offer here in our district.
I am writing representing my own opinions; my opinions as a singular board member, parent and a community member. This week I saw one of the most disappointing pieces the News-Miner has run in a long time. I saw that a former teacher, Christine Dyer, was given space to make wild accusations and throw stones. She tossed out words like “white supremacist” and accused the board and administrators of many things. She notably accused the board of being “ignorant of what happens inside a classroom daily,” of not considering or caring what our “yes” or “no” vote does, and of not considering what impact our vote has on the future.
I could spend this writing defending myself and my fellow board members, letting people know that every single one of us carries a heavy burden over the decisions we make. Each of us — those I agree with and those I do not — are good people who are doing what we have decided is best after much research, listening and evaluation. I could do that, but what I want to say goes so far beyond me, beyond the Board of Education or the administration.
Ms. Dyer did irreparable harm to every single dedicated, hardworking, excellent teacher in our district and to all students with her diatribe. She validated all those wild accusations that school is full of “crazies” and people who want to indoctrinate kids to their wild political and social cults. Over 1,000 students are missing from the school district’s enrollment today compared to 2019.
That number is more shocking when you add in the number not in a classroom anymore — those in e-learning and home schooling.
Families have lost trust and faith in the school system and rants like the one Christine Dyer inflicted on us are a good deal of the reason why.
The truth is that our district is full of honorable educators and administrators. Yes, full of them. Good people that I trust with my seven kids who will be in public school this fall.
I am not naive. I know there are the “Ms. Dyers” out there. Still, even if she, herself, did resign in a rather anti-cathartic bit of drama recently. These people are not public education. These people are a tiny fraction of the nearly 1,000 teachers and hundreds of other education support staff working with students. I am disgusted that the public, whose trust we need to earn back more than ever to succeed, has had what I fear will be a final nail in the coffin for public education, hammered in by someone claiming to be some kind of savior. When parents and guardians think that school is staffed by a bunch of radicals who are full of drama and bent on social and political engineering through their classrooms, they keep their kids home. They do not support funding for public education in state or local government and they do not support the school district.
In order for our district to become a reliable, trustworthy partner to families again, we need to laser focus on student success using our approved curriculum and approved materials. Students entrusted to us need to be given the tools and motivation to reach for the stars and beyond, with educators leaving social, political and religious formation at home — where it belongs.
April Smith is vice president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education and the district’s Curriculum Committee chairwoman.