Former teacher's views diminish the Fairbanks school district's achievements

I have spent the last two years serving on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. In this time, I have visited many schools and programs and learned so much about our employees and students and families. I am honored to say that I have learned a lot about what seems like a million different aspects of education. My understanding has grown and, along with it, my appreciation for all the people who make up the team that provides the quality education we offer here in our district.

I am writing representing my own opinions; my opinions as a singular board member, parent and a community member. This week I saw one of the most disappointing pieces the News-Miner has run in a long time. I saw that a former teacher, Christine Dyer, was given space to make wild accusations and throw stones. She tossed out words like “white supremacist” and accused the board and administrators of many things. She notably accused the board of being “ignorant of what happens inside a classroom daily,” of not considering or caring what our “yes” or “no” vote does, and of not considering what impact our vote has on the future.

April Smith is vice president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education and the district’s Curriculum Committee chairwoman.

