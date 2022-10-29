For governor and the Legislature these candidates are best fit for Alaska

Covid-19 raised havoc with the global economy. There was a huge demand for goods and services that had been dormant during physical separation safety measures. It is important to understand that over 50% of higher prices can be attributed to the huge corporate profits that concentrate America’s wealth into a small number of people. Former President Trump and congressional Republicans’ cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, while ignoring the infrastructure. A Democratic initiative finally was passed. Our country needs to invest in medicine, science, research, the arts and critically in education. The U.S. attained a high level of wealth and health after WWII by making investments.
Voters need only look to Kansas as an example of what happens when a Republican governor institutes an austerity program. As the governor slashed education, the voters responded by electing a Democratic governor and moderate Republicans left the party. Alaskans have experienced austerity with Gov. Dunleavy. He cut support for education while refusing to end $1.2 billion in “tax credit” subsidies for the highly profitable oil industry.
Alaskans have an alternative to Dunleavy; they can elect Les Gara as governor and Jessica Cook as lieutenant governor. When Gara was 6 a robber broke into his father’s office and killed him. Gara grew up in foster homes. He attended public schools and earned his law degree. Jessica Cook’s mother was murdered when she was 3. Gara and Cook support strong, responsible law enforcement.
Cook is a 20-year public school teacher who lives in Palmer with her husband Ed, an Air Force veteran. Her leadership roles include serving as vice president of both our state and Anchorage Education Associations. Gara and Cook will be strong supporters of education.
Gara has spoken about climate change. This serious problem is threatening our infrastructure and causing whole communities in rural Alaska to be forced to relocate. Gara and Cook support building the renewable energy infrastructure to lower fuel costs and provide good paying jobs across the state.
Alaska’s state parks have been underfunded and understaffed by the previous administrations and Gara will work to reverse this and support the tourism economy. Gara is an avid angler and is concerned about water quality.
Gara and Cook have been consistent, committed advocates for health care including ensuring that women can make their own decision about birth control, including abortion. For governor and lieutenant governor please rank Gara and Cook No. 1.
In the race for Alaska Senate District P, voters will have the opportunity to re-elect Scott Kawasaki. He won election to the Fairbanks City Council at age 24 and served in the state house before being elected to the senate in 2018.
Kawasaki wants to use his experience to ensure that Alaska has the financial stability to sustain and retain our local businesses, and professional workforce, for years to come, by protecting the Permanent Fund dividend, improving Alaska’s infrastructure and providing access to education. Kawasaki supports efforts to enhance the mental and physical health of Alaskans including a woman’s right to make her own health decisions. Please rank Kawasaki No. 1.
John Bennett is running for Senate District Q. Like his district, Bennet has a diverse background that includes: building cabins, mushing dogs, trapping, hunting, chopping wood and working winters on the North Slope and at Bristol Bay.
Bennett believes that Alaska needs a sustainable formula for Permanent Fund withdrawals, responsible resource development, an end to corporate subsidies, to expand and maintain its infrastructure, and make long-term commitments to educating and training. He wants to address the Manh Choh mine ore haul, groundwater contamination, and high energy costs. Please rank Bennett No. 1.
Maxine Dibert is running for House District 31. She must be a runner to teach third grade and knock-on doors after school and on weekends! Dibert’s life is steeped in education, including working at a camp for kids in foster care.
Please rank Dibert No. 1 for District 31.
Van Lawrence served on the Borough Assembly for six years and is running for House District 32. He has used his law degree for labor and other causes. He has the experience needed to go to Juneau. Please rank Lawrence No. 1 for District #32.
Please rank Grier Hopkins No. 1 in District 34. He has been an effective leader and has been involved in education in the legislature where he is well respected for working with broad coalitions.
Please rank former chief of staff to Adam Wool Ashley Carrick No. 1 for District 35 and Angie Fitch No. 1 for District 36.
Andy Keller lives in Fairbanks.