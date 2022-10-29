 Skip to main content
For governor and the Legislature these candidates are best fit for Alaska

Covid-19 raised havoc with the global economy. There was a huge demand for goods and services that had been dormant during physical separation safety measures. It is important to understand that over 50% of higher prices can be attributed to the huge corporate profits that concentrate America’s wealth into a small number of people. Former President Trump and congressional Republicans’ cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, while ignoring the infrastructure. A Democratic initiative finally was passed. Our country needs to invest in medicine, science, research, the arts and critically in education. The U.S. attained a high level of wealth and health after WWII by making investments.

Voters need only look to Kansas as an example of what happens when a Republican governor institutes an austerity program. As the governor slashed education, the voters responded by electing a Democratic governor and moderate Republicans left the party. Alaskans have experienced austerity with Gov. Dunleavy. He cut support for education while refusing to end $1.2 billion in “tax credit” subsidies for the highly profitable oil industry.

Andy Keller lives in Fairbanks.

