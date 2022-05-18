 Skip to main content
Food, security and your local co-op market

In the May 7 edition of the News-Miner, Alyssa Quintyne offered fine insights and reflections of the local efforts to improve food security and production through various local businesses and farming, including farmers markets. Her article was heartening and completely on target in pointing to the needs for more agricultural development and production in our community. She mentions three locally owned grocery stores, but alas, neglected to mention a unique part of the local food market scene: The Fairbanks Community Co-op Market and Deli, for which I am the board treasurer and a longstanding member. The co-op is a different player in the local food scene, since it is co-operatively owned and operated. We have been increasing our membership and local connections since opening in 2013. We now have nearly 5,000 members.

Co-ops are not like other businesses. They are owned by members, who invest in membership and are values-based, with the intent to become profitable through local ownership and management and provide as much food security and local economic activity in the community as we can muster. Anyone can join, and everyone can shop at the Co-op, member or not.

Here is our values statement, with which we open each board meeting to keep us focused:

“Fairbanks Community Co-operative Market works for health and sustainability by providing healthful foods and products, promoting local suppliers, and offering consumer education in an open community centered environment through a viable business.” This statement clearly points to our community focus and to our strong desire to see local businesses and especially local farmers and food producers thrive and have a market. We too, want a just transition to a more local, less insecure food system, and our members clearly want us to operate with these values and in co-operation with all the other businesses Ms. Quintyne mentioned in her article.

The Co-op Market is still unique and the only co-operatively owned and operated food market in the state. We are located at Twelfth and Gaffney, in the old Foodland building, and are there because it was a food “desert,” with no grocery store available within a mile of our site, at the time we opened the store. This is a major reason why we are located where we are.

As our values statement (cited above) clearly emphasizes, we want to make our community healthier and more secure with food, along with all the other local food businesses here in Fairbanks. Last year we sold over $49,000 worth of local products, and we are always looking for more. Everything about local production is better for the community, its producers and its residents. Check into the Community Co-op Market and see for yourself (coopmarket.org) what we offer.

Become a member owner and participate in your market’s product listings and local offerings, as well as products from our co-operative wholesalers and producers in other states. Co-operative business models deserve more attention, and you have an example right here in your own town to see why. It is a great place to shop, with great service and a friendly atmosphere, all of which our members treasure. We hope to see you there.

Please identify me as the treasurer of the board of the Fairbanks Community Co-operative Market and Deli.

