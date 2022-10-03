 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Following Newtok's successful climate change model

Amid the Western Alaska storm disaster, Newtok’s pre-disaster planning and mitigation is a beacon of climate change hope.

Climate change models have long predicted the September 2022 storm. The storm flooded 12 of the remaining 22 homes in Newtok and left 35 people homeless. The good news is that Newtok anticipated this disaster and prior to the 2022 storm had moved 39 households 10 miles away to Mertarvik. The new site is protected and suffered minimal damage. Six Mertarvik houses will be completed this year if the village can get additional resources to complete them. The tribe has four temporary shelters (yurts) which can help. The result is that disaster response in Newtok will be faster and save substantial federal and state funds, which was predicted in a 2007 Congressional Budget Office finding that every dollar spent on pre-disaster mitigation results in $3 dollars of savings on disaster response. Newtok’s preparation has proven that pre-disaster mitigation can reduce/prevent human suffering and reduce costly disaster responses.

Michael Walleri was the attorney for Newtok Village from 2014 until 2021, assisting with their relocation efforts.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.