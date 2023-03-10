Fixing the state's financial woes

In 1976, Alaskans decided to start saving some of our petroleum resource income and invest it for the future. We voted, 75,588 in favor and 38,518 against, to amend our constitution and create the Alaska Permanent Fund for this purpose. Deposits into the fund started in 1978, 45 years ago.
According to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation records, the amount of petroleum resource income deposited into the fund from 1978 through 2022 is $18.45 billion. Additionally, in years 1981 through 1985, special appropriations by the legislature added $2.7 billion more. This $21.15 billion of savings plus investment earnings over 45 years are now worth $78 billion.
Over the life of the fund, its earnings have also provided $17.98 billion for inflation-proofing, $27.6 billion in Permanent Fund dividends paid directly to Alaskans and about $15 billion toward general government. Almost $100 billion in added value and benefits have been gained on our investment of $21.15 billion. Not a bad return. With an average annual rate of return of 8.9% since inception the fund continues to earn for us, on average, $6.94 billion each year. Gov. Jay Hammond’s idea of saving and investing for the future has worked brilliantly.
Alaska’s current financial situation is another matter. Year after year we are plagued by budget shortfalls, extended legislative sessions and numerous special ones, endless bickering over finances and deficits fixed by depleting our cash savings. Most of our cash savings are gone: $17.1 billion has been lost and so has its earning power, $1.52 billion each year. Increased POMV withdrawals from the Permanent Fund earnings reserve are being used to prop up the budget. Worse yet, since 2016 government has failed to honor its statutory permanent fund dividend obligation to its people: $15,000 ($11,000 of cash payments plus $4,000 in lost earnings) has been confiscated from every Alaskan, including children. The total amount of this government-imposed “dividend tax” is $9.52 billion, or $1.36 billion per year. Remember, not one penny of our petroleum resource income has ever been used to pay Dividends. Money for dividends comes from a portion of the earnings generated by the Permanent Fund the people created and have regularly invested in for 45 years.
Looking back, most would agree we’d have been better off saving more and spending less. We can now see that our financial problems have been caused by the big spenders, special interest promoters and others in our Legislature who were too busy spending money to think about our future. They failed to make necessary budget cuts when income declined and continued to spend more than our income could support. Had they listened to former Gov. Jay Hammond and put 50% of our petroleum resource income into the Permanent Fund as he suggested, our current balance would be $390 billion and provide $34.7 billion in earnings each year. This income could easily finance our state budget and provide a substantial dividend to all residents. Instead, they’ve provided us with financial chaos.
Fixing our financial problems going forward:
1. Continue using the constitutional Budget Reserve Fund (Article 9, Section 8) as our state emergency fund. Fulfill its payback requirements by setting aside at least $0.5 billion per year from the Permanent Fund earnings reserve until payback is complete. What ever the amount, it should be deducted from the Legislature’s 50% yearly portion of the reserve. The other 50% going to dividends. In 2014 the fund held $12.78 billion and today it’s down to $1.07 billion. Paying back is going to take a while.
2. Resume paying full statutory permanent fund dividends with the understanding that state services and programs will be reduced until new budget savings and/or sources of income can be developed. In the meantime, full dividends will help each Alaskan fund his/her most pressing needs.
3. Establish a revenue cap in the constitution. The Appropriation Limit, Article 9 Section 16, is useless and hasn’t limited anything.
4. Establish constitutional protection for the Dividend. The original Permanent Fund legislation was a statute and vetoed by Hammond since it could be changed any time the legislature wanted toraid our savings. He believed the Dividend needed protection, too.
Expecting government to solve all of our personal and family problems isn’t realistic and needs to stop. It’s time to reject the growing nanny state and return to the Alaskan pioneer spirit of self-reliance, personal responsibility and hard work.
James F. Ostlind has been a borough resident for 44 years.