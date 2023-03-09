Finding fault with Manh Choh ore haul route

The Kinross proposal of hauling ore from Tetlin on the Alaska Highway, through Delta, Salcha, North Pole, Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway, and on the Steese Highway to Fort Knox mine, is unbelievable and totally unreasonable with obvious disrespect for our Alaskan way of life.
Please allow me explain a little where I am coming from. I am a resident of Fairbanks since 1968. Judy and I came here to teach at Lathrop High School and Denali Elementary School. We had twin daughters who grew up here.
We are retired now and have stayed in Alaska. We love living here in Fairbanks.
We are active in the community volunteering for many organizations. We own our home, willingly pay taxes, and own other properties in the state. We are staying in Alaska and hope to die here. We are not against mining. I believe we are only as rich as our natural resources ... and our people, young and old, are part of those resources.
I ask, “What in the world is going on?”
I look at this move of “ore hauling 280 miles for processing” as a threat to my way of life. The other day, the Delta Wind and Fairbanks News-Miner reported the Tanana Bridge was closed for 1½ hours due to a rescue on the bridge.
Our roads and highways are built for regular citizen traffic and for transportation of goods and not for “ore hauling.” If there are special situations for load length, size, and anticipated problems that might exist, permits are issued by the Department of Transportation for those circumstances.
The bridges along the proposed Manh Choh hauling route have been determined obsolete and need replacing. They’ve needed replacing for many years.
We now know that it is not for the residents and tourists, but for ore hauling.
What about the military convoys that will be mingling and slowing down these enormous “ore trucks”? Are the passing lanes for the large campers and trailers coming from Michigan and Minnesota? Or are they for the “ore trucks” to pass those tourists that are stopped to watch moose along the way?
And now I learn through the sleuthing and reporting of Dermot Cole, the previous lease holders had an economic assessment done that shows the installation of a processing plant is a feasible and a profitable venture. And that is when gold and silver was much less than it is now.
I respectfully request that the governor and his appointed TAC Committee members and all the monitoring and permitting grantors slow down the Manh Choh proposal and work for the people of Alaska. Make sure all laws and regulatory permits have been studied and met. I’m sure those trucks that are being built specifically for Manh Choh Mine can be used in Nevada, California, Utah or Montana on mining projects there. I shouldn’t have to compete with a vehicle that is so large and heavy it takes a quarter mile to stop. I feel I should be able to safely drive to my cabin near Delta, or for that matter, on Peger Road.
If the Manh Choh mine is that rich and big of find, along with the additional gold bearing mining properties that supposedly exist nearby, then dig it up, grind it where it is mined, and leach it out. Process it properly and environmentally safely store the processed tailings and chemicals on-site or nearby.
From what I can tell and understand from the meetings I have attended, not enough thought and study has been conducted to protect my safety and Alaska way of life.
I feel I’m getting this jammed down my throat. I request the governor and his DOT and environmental departments get on board and do what is right for Fairbanks and the other cities along the route, and especially for Alaska.
Wendell J. Shiffler lives in Fairbanks.