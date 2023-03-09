 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Finding fault with Manh Choh ore haul route

The Kinross proposal of hauling ore from Tetlin on the Alaska Highway, through Delta, Salcha, North Pole, Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway, and on the Steese Highway to Fort Knox mine, is unbelievable and totally unreasonable with obvious disrespect for our Alaskan way of life.

Please allow me explain a little where I am coming from. I am a resident of Fairbanks since 1968. Judy and I came here to teach at Lathrop High School and Denali Elementary School. We had twin daughters who grew up here.

Wendell J. Shiffler lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.